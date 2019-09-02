Consumers Key in Curbing Cybercrime, Says NCC

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has charged telecommunications service providers to evolve measures towards safeguarding their numerous customers from the dubious activities of cybercrime.

Speaking recently, at the 52nd edition of Consumer Town hall meeting, held at the Institute for Information Technology in Kura, Kano State, the Director, Consumer Affairs, Mrs Felicia Onwueguchalam, expressed displeasure over the alarming increase of cybercrime in the country.

”There is doubt that cybercrime is on the increase, and it is my sincere hope that each of the service providers will demonstrate clearly to their esteemed customers, measures that they have put in place on their various networks, as well as the role they think their customers should play toward safeguarding them from the effects of cybercrime,” she added.

Onwuegbuchalam, who was represented by her deputy, Alhaji Ismaila Adedigba, said the Commission was committed to using various outreach programmes to embark on a series of awareness campaigns, with a view to keeping consumers well informed on the risks associated with being in line, enlightening them on the safety measures to be taken once they use connected devices, as simple as feature phones, smartphones and other more sophisticated internet enabled devices.

The Town Hall meeting, with the theme: ”Mitigating Effects of Cyber crimes: The Role of Telecom Consumers,” stated that one of the most effective ways to protect telecom consumers from the effects of cybercrimes was through continuous consumer education and awareness.



”The Commission has embarked on various initiatives to increase access to the internet to Nigerians for positive engagements, we are nevertheless, conscious of dishonest individuals, who are bent on using the internet for illegal activities.”



She said consumers remained important stakeholders in the current cyberspace, where individual and corporate users of telecom devices often make use of the internet in our connected world, as such, the Commission believes that without consumers becoming aware of cybercrime trends and making efforts to ensure the safe use of connected devices, cyber criminals would continue to make cyberspace unsafe.

”Since we started organising these events some years back, we have treated different thematic topics, which have produced key resolutions that have been communicated to service providers for implementation.



“Indeed, this has helped to guarantee improved services and value for money spent on telecoms services for Consumers and as such telecoms consumers have been the ultimate beneficiaries of the event over the years,” she added.

She, however, enjoined the participants to take full advantage of the occasion to be well informed and educated on how they can be protected in cyberspace as telecom consumers.”