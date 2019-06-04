Eid-el-Fitri: APC Congratulates Muslims, Urges Rededication to Ramadan Virtues

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejoiced with all Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians for the successful completion of the month-long fasting.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement Tuesday, implored the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit, virtues and lessons of Ramadan which include sacrifice, modesty and discipline in rededicating themselves to the task of nation building.

He added that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration holds the protection of lives and property of every Nigerian sacrosanct and would not relent in swiftly dealing with real and perceived threats in any part of the country.

According to Issa-Onilu, “We equally admonish Muslims and non-Muslims to cultivate the virtues of tolerance in their relationship with fellow Nigerians and shun all divisive acts and tendencies capable of destabilising the country.

“In the wake of our security challenges such as terrorism, armed banditry and kidnapping, we ask all Nigerians to remain vigilant and security conscious and report suspicious activity around them to the relevant security agencies.”

The ruling party therefore urged all Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace, progress, stability and prosperity of the country.