Salah, Firmino to Miss Crucial 2nd Leg Clash with Barcelona Today

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will miss tonight’s UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Barcelona through injury.

Salah left the pitch on a stretcher after an aerial collision with Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka during Saturday’s 3-2 win.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said concussion will keep Salah out, as Liverpool look to overhaul a 3-0 deficit at Anfield.

Firmino missed the win over Newcastle with a muscle injury.

“Two of the world’s best strikers are not available tomorrow night and we have to score four goals,” said Klopp.

“It doesn’t make life easier but we will try for 90 minutes to celebrate the Champions League campaign to give it a proper finish.”

Defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also both missed training on Monday.