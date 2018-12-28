Military to Speak on Baga Attack Today

The Nigerian Army will today address the press in Maiduguri on the confusing reports from Baga, a fishing town north of Borno.

The press conference will take place at the headquarters of Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, according to a notice sent to correspondents.

While some reports said the town had been overrun by Boko Haram insurgents, the military said the attackers had been repelled and reported the loss of a naval personnel.

According to a statement by army spokesman Brig. General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the insurgents on Wednesday 26th December 2018 attacked the 7 Brigade of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), based in Baga, Borno State, at about 7.00pm.

“The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night, while Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE sent in reinforcement who are in hot pursuit of the terrorists. (NAN)