Ekiti APC Elects New State Exco by Affirmation

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



In spite of the controversies trailing the alleged attempt to adopt consensus to choose candidates for the next year’s elections, the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has elected new 35 members as the State Executive Committee (SEC) by affirmation.

The election followed the expiration of the tenure of Chief Jide Awe-led executive on Saturday.

A former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Paul Omotosho from Gbonyin Council area was elected to succeed Awe as the State Chairman of the party.

The newly-constituted Exco is expected to steer the ship of the party for another four years.

They were inaugurated by a seven-man Committee on Ekiti State Congress, ably supported by the Local Organising Committee headed by the Ekiti State Deputy Governor- elect, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi.

The occasion, which was well-attended by stakeholders/delegates, was presided over by the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ahmad Mohammad.

The motion for the affirmation of the new Executive was moved by Senator Ayo Arise and seconded by a former Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, after which a voice of all in attendance was taken.

The Congress Committee members as delegated by the National Secretariat of APC has the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad as Chairman and Chris Wingwe as his Secretary. Others are Hon. Aderoboye Samuel, Hon. Ali Othman Babagana and Mr.Chima Okafor.

The representative of INEC was also on ground to monitor the process, which went smoothly without any rancour.

The list include: Chairman of APC, Mr. Paul Omotosho; Deputy Chairman, Hon Sola leshin; Secretary, Ogunsakin Kayode; Assistant Secretary, Kayode Idiowo; Publicity Secretary, Hon Ade Ajayi; Assistant Publicity Secretary, Philip Adedara; Treasurer; Mr. Moses Adeoye; Assistant Treasurer, Omolayo Olajiga; Financial Secretary, Hon Fatile Bamidele; and Assistant Financial Secretary, Aina Mathia Afolabi

Others are Auditor, Hon Kehinde Ogundare; Asst. Auditor , Hon Kehinde Ajayi; Women Leader, Mrs Afuye Monisade; Asst. Women Leader, Egunlusi Caroline; Youth Leader, Asekun Sunday; Asst. Youth Leader, Bobade Sina; Organising Secretary, Hon. Isaac Fayeba; Assistant Organising Secretary, Deji Babalola; Welfare, Omotayo Kolawole; Asst. Welfare, Hon Alfred Olokan; Legal Adviser, Mr. Amire Kolade and Asst. Legal Adviser , Mr. Wale Adeyeye, among others.