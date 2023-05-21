‘Aníkúlápó’ Wins Five Awards at AMVCA, Emerges Best Overall Movie 

By Vanessa Obioha

In a night filled with witty remarks, surprising wins and jaw-dropping fashion, ‘Aníkúlápó’ took home the most awards at the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), including Best Overall Movie.

With the Netflix original produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, leading this year AMVCA with 16 nominations, it came down to the Best Overall Picture to take the lead over ‘Brotherhood’ which won four awards out of its 11 nominations.

Afolayan in his acceptance speech of the Best Overall Movie award acknowledged veteran cinematographer Tunde Kelani for mentoring him in the art and science of filmmaking.

‘Aníkúlápó’ also received the award for Best Sound Editor, Best Writer, Best Soundtrack and Best Indigenous Language Yoruba.

Tobi Bakre won the Best Actor for his role in the Jade Osiberu movie ‘Brotherhood.’ It was his first AMVCA and the excited actor could not hide his joy on stage, displaying a gamut of emotions that ranged from surprise, excitement to pride.

For the second time, Osas Ighodaro took home the award for Best Actress for her portrayal as the wife of a cleric who has his own demons to battle with in the Bolanle Austen-Peters movie ‘Man of God.’

In a surprising twist, the Ugandan director Loukman Ali edged out prominent Nigerian filmmakers like Kunle Afolayan, Bolanle Austen-Peters and Obi Emelonye to win the Best Director award for his movie ‘Brotherhoods.’

‘Shanty Town’ which had the most nominations for a TV series, however, took home only one award in the Best Makeup category.

Cast members of The Real Housewives of Abuja, Princess Jecoco, Arafa and Tutupie presented the award for the Best Costume Designer and Make Up categories, and as usual Princess Jecoco brought the sauce with her charm. Deola who emerged winner of the Best Costume Designer the winner was too speechless to talk and her husband, the musician Darey Art Alade had to say the acceptance speech they had penned down.

In a glorious spectacle, the coveted Industry Merit Award of this year found its rightful place in the hands of the illustrious actress, Patience Ozokwor, affectionately known as Mama G. A surge of admiration swept through the audience, as she received an exhilarating standing ovation. Overwhelmed by the profound significance of the moment, Ozokwor’s heart swelled with emotion, and she found solace in expressing her gratitude to the Most High.

In a tender exchange with one passionate supporter who proclaimed their adoration, Patience Ozokwor’s voice rang out, carrying a profound depth of devotion,

“You can’t even stop loving me. I will die for your love,” she said.

Before leaving the stage, she reassured her fervent admirers that she would remain steadfast in her chosen path, the art of acting, perpetuating the legacy she has so magnificently built throughout her illustrious career.

Young actress Angel Unigwe was awarded the Trailblazer award while the Best Dressed Male and Female went to social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa and BBNaija former housemate Beauty Tukura respectively

As with its tradition, tribute was paid to creative talents who have sojourned to the other side. Names like Saint Obi, Ada Ameh among others popped on the screen as Nigerian Idol alumni performed.

There were also musical performances from Tiwa Savage and Iyanya.

The ninth AMVCA received a 40 per cent increase in entry submission this year and was vetted by a jury panel headed by the veteran filmmaker Femi Odugbemi. Of the 34 categories, only 10 were opened to public voting.

Below is the full list of winners:

BEST SOUND EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Anu Afolayan – Aníkúlápó (WINNER)

Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke – Ile Owo

Fredrick Karumba – Click Click Bang

Kolade Morankiyo, Grey Jones – The Set Up 2

Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa – Bedroom Chains

Kazeem Agboola – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Kolade Kayode Morakinyo – Shanty Town

Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke – Battle On Buka Street

Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

Shiloh Godson – Black Mail

BEST PICTURE EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Adio Solanke – Ile Owo

Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun – Diiche

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice (WINNER)

Kimera Paul – Tembele

Martini Akande – Brotherhood

Sanjo Adegoke – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Steve Sodiya – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Temitope Folarin – Anikulapo

Valentine Chukwuma – Battle on Buka Street

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Francis Wanyahdeh – Crime & Justice

Matthew Yusuf – Brotherhood (WINNER)

Lanre Omofaiye – Anikulapo

Walter Odhiambo – Shanty Town

Ismail Adewunmi – Ile Owo

Muri Salami – Four Four Forty Four

Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere – Diiche

Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere – Real Housewives of Lagos

Godwin Lawal – Tarella

Segun Adeleke – Flawsome

BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Olugbenga Ogunsina and Joy Kadiri – Brotherhood

Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije – Crime & Justice

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) (WINNER)

Olatunji Afolayan – Battle On Buka Street

Olalekan Isiaka – Shanty Town

Toka Mcbaror – Almajiri

Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal – Diiche

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Charles Oleghe – Diiche

Ekuka Ishaq – Tembele

Idowu Adedapo – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views) – Flawsome

Jonathan Kovel – Shanty Town

Jonathan Kovel – Anikulapo

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood (WINNER)

Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu, Goke Oyerinde – Real Housewives of Lagos

Paul Gambit – Jolly Roger

Yinka Edward – Crime & Justice

BEST WRITER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Jade Osiberu – The Trade

Tunde Apalowo and Jeffery Musa David – KANAANI

Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet & Victor Aghahowa – Diiche Episode 5

Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho – Battle on Buka Street

Yinka Laoye – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Uche Ateli – Choke

Sola Dada – Aníkúlápó (WINNER)

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Millicent Jack – Four Four Forty Four

Ezugworie Franca – Brotherhood

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede – Man of God

Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo

Deola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode (WINNER)

Bunmi Fashina, Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April – Shanty Town

Kingsley Okoye Rex – Nnewi The Land of Gold

BEST MAKEUP (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Carina SFX – The Trade

Feyzo Artistry – Ile Owo

Francisca Otaigbe – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Anikulapo

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo, Jemila Sedik – Battle on Buka Street

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town (WINNER)

Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni – Tarella

BEST SOUNDTRACK (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo – L.I.F.E.

Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird – Battle on Buka Street

Jaysynths and Hotkid – Shanty Town

Joel Christian Goffin – Black Mail

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – SWAHILI

Safari – Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin

Barakatatu – Malcom Hamisi

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga (WINNER)

Frida – Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi

Mpiganaji – Daniel Manege

Dau – Freddy Feruzi

Mvanmizi – The Intruder – Wilson Nkya

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – HAUSA

Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda (WINNER)

Kwana Casa’in – Evans Ejiogu

Lulu Da Andalu – TY Shaban

Guzama – Nancy Yiljep

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – YORUBA

Aníkúlápó – Kunle Afolayan (WINNER)

Ogeere – Ololade Tijani-Ebong

Abebi Seranko Seniyan – Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq

Mr Raji – Okusanya Bayonle Samson

Morenikeji – Karamot Adeboye

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – IGBO

Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe, Ben Cassie – Ifediche

Shileola A. Ibironke – Ijeoma

Shileola. Ibironke – Ego Mbute

Trinity Ugonabo – The Bride Price (imego)

Victor Iyke – Uhuruchi (WINNER)

BEST SHORT FILM

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire (WINNER)

Gbenga Salu – Convictus

Nkem Nwaturuocha – The Song Maiden

Teniola Zara King – Teju’s Tale

Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali – Sixteen Rounds

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Love Language

Victor Onwudiwe, Goodnews Erico Isika – Away

BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR

Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (THE FINALE) – Tee Kuro

Husband’s Side Chick – Steve Chuks

My Sweet Mother Inlaw – Isbae U

VIP Bathroom – Abiola

Back From The Future – Elozonam, Kie Kie (WINNER)

Quick Pronunciations – Kenzy Udosen

Soldiers at War (Compilation) – Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin

The Activist – Edem Victor

Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson – Adeaga Bukunmi

Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion – Bimbo Ademoye

BEST TV SERIES

Crime and Justice – Yinka Edward (WINNER)

Diiche – James Omokwe

The Plan – Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Sarafina Melisa

When Are We Getting Married – Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum

Visa On Arrival Season 1 – Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki

Real Housewives of Lagos – Deola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade

Single Kiasi – Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson

Flawsome – Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe

County 49 – Millicent Ogutu

Game On Season 2 – Vincent Nwachukwu

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Awaiting Trial – Chude Jideowo

100 of Us – Best Okoduwa

Truck Blind Spot – Nathaniel George

Green: The Amazons – Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi; Famous Odion

Nigeria – The debut – Nora Awolowo

Way to the Top – Charles F. Solomon

Baby Blues – Nora Awolowo (WINNER)

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga (WINNER)

Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja

Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya

Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains

Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Nadira Shakur – Married to Work

Omar Hamza – Gacal

Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida

Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)

BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA

Four Four Forty Four – Winifred Mena Ajakpovi

Aníkúlápó – Kunle Afolayan

Kanaani – Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV

Obara’ M – Kayode Kasum

Choke – Chris Odeh

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu (WINNER)

Red Carpet – Samira Yakubu

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

Elvis Chucks – Jewel (WINNER)

Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining

Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS ( DRAMA OR TV SERIES)

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four (WINNER)

Gina Castel – Kofa

Ivie Okujaye – On Your Own

Sola Sobowale – Aníkúlápó

Teniola Aladese – Love in a Pandemic

Toni Tones – Brotherhood

Man of God – Dorcas Shola Fapson

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gascal (WINNER)

Bucci Franklin – The Razz Guy

James Webbo – County 49

Jeff Roberts Walusimbi – Bedroom Chains

O.C. Ukeje – Brotherhood

Taiwo Hassan – Aníkúlápó

Yinka Quadri – Aníkúlápó

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Mercy Johnson-Okojie – Battle on Buka Street

Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street

Mercy Johnson-Okojie – Passport

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Albert Oluwatoyin – Visa on Arrival

Grace Wacuka – Married to Work

BEST ACTOR IN COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

Adokiye Horsfall – Inside Life

Charles Etubiebi – Just Friends

Charles Inojie – City Hustler

Chinedu Ikedieze – Aki and PawPaw

Kunle Idowu – Unintentional

Nedu Ani ( Nedu Wazobia) – Inside Life

Nkem Owoh – Battle on Buka Street

Nosa Afolabi (Lasisi Elenu) – The Razz Guy

Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Inside Life (WINNER)

Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Survivors

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo

Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome

Immaculata Oko Kasum – Ile Owo

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God (WINNER)

Enado Odigie – Flawsome

Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation

Queen Nwokoye – Strained

Nse Ikpe-Etim – Shanty Town

Ini Edo – Shanty Town

Scarlet Gomez – Wura

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

Chidi Mokeme – Shanty Town

Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Trade

Tope Tedela – All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White

Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

O.C. Ukeje – Black Mail

NKakalukanyi Patriq – Tembele

Daniel Etim-Effiong – Kofa

Chimezie Imo – Choke

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood (WINNER)

Richard Mofe Damijo – Four Four Forty Four

MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM

A Quiet Intruder

Cheza

Leaked (WINNER)

Revisit

Stinger

Strings

BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES (MNET)

A Infiltrada

Accra Medics

Dirty Laundry

Junior Drama Club

Njila

Pazia

Pete

Ricordi (WINNER)

The Rishantes

To Have and To Hold

Unmarried

BEST ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES (MNET)

Co-Habits

Flatmates

Mussulando

My Siblings and I

Njoro Wa Uba (WINNER)

Popi

RSM

The Johnsons

The Return of Original Comedy

Uncle Limbani

BEST AFRICA MAGIC ORIGINAL TELENOVELA

Covenant

Dede

Huba

Itura

Mahinga

Maida

Mpali (WINNER)

Prestige

Salem

BEST UNSCRIPTED ORIGINAL

Come Play Naija

Judging Matters

Kan-See-Me

King Bugar (WINNER)

Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz

Rock that Aisle Again

Sakofa

BEST DIRECTOR

Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Babatunde Apalowo – All The Colours of the World are between Black and White

Bolanle Austen – Peters Man of God

Dimeji Ajibola – Shanty Town

Jade Osiberu – The Trade

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods (WINNER)

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Obi Emelonye – Black Mail

Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, James Omokwe – Diiche

BEST OVERALL MOVIE

Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street

Jade Osiberu – Brotherhood

Kayode Kasum – Ile Owo

Kunle Afolayan – Aníkúlápó (WINNER)

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi – Four Four Forty Four

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Angel Unigwe

INDUSTRY MERIT AWARD 2023

Patience Ozokwor

BEST DRESSED AWARD

Enioluwa (Male)

Beauty Tukura (Female)