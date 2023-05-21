‘Aníkúlápó’ Wins Five Awards at AMVCA, Emerges Best Overall Movie
By Vanessa Obioha
In a night filled with witty remarks, surprising wins and jaw-dropping fashion, ‘Aníkúlápó’ took home the most awards at the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), including Best Overall Movie.
With the Netflix original produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan, leading this year AMVCA with 16 nominations, it came down to the Best Overall Picture to take the lead over ‘Brotherhood’ which won four awards out of its 11 nominations.
Afolayan in his acceptance speech of the Best Overall Movie award acknowledged veteran cinematographer Tunde Kelani for mentoring him in the art and science of filmmaking.
‘Aníkúlápó’ also received the award for Best Sound Editor, Best Writer, Best Soundtrack and Best Indigenous Language Yoruba.
Tobi Bakre won the Best Actor for his role in the Jade Osiberu movie ‘Brotherhood.’ It was his first AMVCA and the excited actor could not hide his joy on stage, displaying a gamut of emotions that ranged from surprise, excitement to pride.
For the second time, Osas Ighodaro took home the award for Best Actress for her portrayal as the wife of a cleric who has his own demons to battle with in the Bolanle Austen-Peters movie ‘Man of God.’
In a surprising twist, the Ugandan director Loukman Ali edged out prominent Nigerian filmmakers like Kunle Afolayan, Bolanle Austen-Peters and Obi Emelonye to win the Best Director award for his movie ‘Brotherhoods.’
‘Shanty Town’ which had the most nominations for a TV series, however, took home only one award in the Best Makeup category.
Cast members of The Real Housewives of Abuja, Princess Jecoco, Arafa and Tutupie presented the award for the Best Costume Designer and Make Up categories, and as usual Princess Jecoco brought the sauce with her charm. Deola who emerged winner of the Best Costume Designer the winner was too speechless to talk and her husband, the musician Darey Art Alade had to say the acceptance speech they had penned down.
In a glorious spectacle, the coveted Industry Merit Award of this year found its rightful place in the hands of the illustrious actress, Patience Ozokwor, affectionately known as Mama G. A surge of admiration swept through the audience, as she received an exhilarating standing ovation. Overwhelmed by the profound significance of the moment, Ozokwor’s heart swelled with emotion, and she found solace in expressing her gratitude to the Most High.
In a tender exchange with one passionate supporter who proclaimed their adoration, Patience Ozokwor’s voice rang out, carrying a profound depth of devotion,
“You can’t even stop loving me. I will die for your love,” she said.
Before leaving the stage, she reassured her fervent admirers that she would remain steadfast in her chosen path, the art of acting, perpetuating the legacy she has so magnificently built throughout her illustrious career.
Young actress Angel Unigwe was awarded the Trailblazer award while the Best Dressed Male and Female went to social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa and BBNaija former housemate Beauty Tukura respectively
As with its tradition, tribute was paid to creative talents who have sojourned to the other side. Names like Saint Obi, Ada Ameh among others popped on the screen as Nigerian Idol alumni performed.
There were also musical performances from Tiwa Savage and Iyanya.
The ninth AMVCA received a 40 per cent increase in entry submission this year and was vetted by a jury panel headed by the veteran filmmaker Femi Odugbemi. Of the 34 categories, only 10 were opened to public voting.
Below is the full list of winners:
BEST SOUND EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Anu Afolayan – Aníkúlápó (WINNER)
Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke – Ile Owo
Fredrick Karumba – Click Click Bang
Kolade Morankiyo, Grey Jones – The Set Up 2
Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa – Bedroom Chains
Kazeem Agboola – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Kolade Kayode Morakinyo – Shanty Town
Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke – Battle On Buka Street
Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M
Shiloh Godson – Black Mail
BEST PICTURE EDITOR (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Adio Solanke – Ile Owo
Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun – Diiche
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice (WINNER)
Kimera Paul – Tembele
Martini Akande – Brotherhood
Sanjo Adegoke – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Steve Sodiya – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Temitope Folarin – Anikulapo
Valentine Chukwuma – Battle on Buka Street
BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Francis Wanyahdeh – Crime & Justice
Matthew Yusuf – Brotherhood (WINNER)
Lanre Omofaiye – Anikulapo
Walter Odhiambo – Shanty Town
Ismail Adewunmi – Ile Owo
Muri Salami – Four Four Forty Four
Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere – Diiche
Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere – Real Housewives of Lagos
Godwin Lawal – Tarella
Segun Adeleke – Flawsome
BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Olugbenga Ogunsina and Joy Kadiri – Brotherhood
Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije – Crime & Justice
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole) (WINNER)
Olatunji Afolayan – Battle On Buka Street
Olalekan Isiaka – Shanty Town
Toka Mcbaror – Almajiri
Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal – Diiche
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Charles Oleghe – Diiche
Ekuka Ishaq – Tembele
Idowu Adedapo – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper
Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views) – Flawsome
Jonathan Kovel – Shanty Town
Jonathan Kovel – Anikulapo
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood (WINNER)
Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu, Goke Oyerinde – Real Housewives of Lagos
Paul Gambit – Jolly Roger
Yinka Edward – Crime & Justice
BEST WRITER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Jade Osiberu – The Trade
Tunde Apalowo and Jeffery Musa David – KANAANI
Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet & Victor Aghahowa – Diiche Episode 5
Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho – Battle on Buka Street
Yinka Laoye – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Uche Ateli – Choke
Sola Dada – Aníkúlápó (WINNER)
BEST COSTUME DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Millicent Jack – Four Four Forty Four
Ezugworie Franca – Brotherhood
Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede – Man of God
Toyin Ogundeji – Anikulapo
Deola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode (WINNER)
Bunmi Fashina, Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April – Shanty Town
Kingsley Okoye Rex – Nnewi The Land of Gold
BEST MAKEUP (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Carina SFX – The Trade
Feyzo Artistry – Ile Owo
Francisca Otaigbe – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Anikulapo
Hakeem Effects Onilogbo, Jemila Sedik – Battle on Buka Street
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town (WINNER)
Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni – Tarella
BEST SOUNDTRACK (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo – L.I.F.E.
Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird – Battle on Buka Street
Jaysynths and Hotkid – Shanty Town
Joel Christian Goffin – Black Mail
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo
Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – SWAHILI
Safari – Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin
Barakatatu – Malcom Hamisi
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga (WINNER)
Frida – Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi
Mpiganaji – Daniel Manege
Dau – Freddy Feruzi
Mvanmizi – The Intruder – Wilson Nkya
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – HAUSA
Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda (WINNER)
Kwana Casa’in – Evans Ejiogu
Lulu Da Andalu – TY Shaban
Guzama – Nancy Yiljep
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – YORUBA
Aníkúlápó – Kunle Afolayan (WINNER)
Ogeere – Ololade Tijani-Ebong
Abebi Seranko Seniyan – Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq
Mr Raji – Okusanya Bayonle Samson
Morenikeji – Karamot Adeboye
BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES – IGBO
Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe, Ben Cassie – Ifediche
Shileola A. Ibironke – Ijeoma
Shileola. Ibironke – Ego Mbute
Trinity Ugonabo – The Bride Price (imego)
Victor Iyke – Uhuruchi (WINNER)
BEST SHORT FILM
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire (WINNER)
Gbenga Salu – Convictus
Nkem Nwaturuocha – The Song Maiden
Teniola Zara King – Teju’s Tale
Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali – Sixteen Rounds
Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Love Language
Victor Onwudiwe, Goodnews Erico Isika – Away
BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR
Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (THE FINALE) – Tee Kuro
Husband’s Side Chick – Steve Chuks
My Sweet Mother Inlaw – Isbae U
VIP Bathroom – Abiola
Back From The Future – Elozonam, Kie Kie (WINNER)
Quick Pronunciations – Kenzy Udosen
Soldiers at War (Compilation) – Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin
The Activist – Edem Victor
Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson – Adeaga Bukunmi
Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion – Bimbo Ademoye
BEST TV SERIES
Crime and Justice – Yinka Edward (WINNER)
Diiche – James Omokwe
The Plan – Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Sarafina Melisa
When Are We Getting Married – Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum
Visa On Arrival Season 1 – Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki
Real Housewives of Lagos – Deola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade
Single Kiasi – Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson
Flawsome – Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe
County 49 – Millicent Ogutu
Game On Season 2 – Vincent Nwachukwu
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Awaiting Trial – Chude Jideowo
100 of Us – Best Okoduwa
Truck Blind Spot – Nathaniel George
Green: The Amazons – Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi; Famous Odion
Nigeria – The debut – Nora Awolowo
Way to the Top – Charles F. Solomon
Baby Blues – Nora Awolowo (WINNER)
BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga (WINNER)
Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja
Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya
Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains
Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Nadira Shakur – Married to Work
Omar Hamza – Gacal
Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida
Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)
BEST MOVIE WEST AFRICA
Four Four Forty Four – Winifred Mena Ajakpovi
Aníkúlápó – Kunle Afolayan
Kanaani – Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV
Obara’ M – Kayode Kasum
Choke – Chris Odeh
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu (WINNER)
Red Carpet – Samira Yakubu
BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA
Elvis Chucks – Jewel (WINNER)
Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining
Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS ( DRAMA OR TV SERIES)
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four (WINNER)
Gina Castel – Kofa
Ivie Okujaye – On Your Own
Sola Sobowale – Aníkúlápó
Teniola Aladese – Love in a Pandemic
Toni Tones – Brotherhood
Man of God – Dorcas Shola Fapson
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gascal (WINNER)
Bucci Franklin – The Razz Guy
James Webbo – County 49
Jeff Roberts Walusimbi – Bedroom Chains
O.C. Ukeje – Brotherhood
Taiwo Hassan – Aníkúlápó
Yinka Quadri – Aníkúlápó
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Mercy Johnson-Okojie – Battle on Buka Street
Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street
Mercy Johnson-Okojie – Passport
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina
Albert Oluwatoyin – Visa on Arrival
Grace Wacuka – Married to Work
BEST ACTOR IN COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES)
Adokiye Horsfall – Inside Life
Charles Etubiebi – Just Friends
Charles Inojie – City Hustler
Chinedu Ikedieze – Aki and PawPaw
Kunle Idowu – Unintentional
Nedu Ani ( Nedu Wazobia) – Inside Life
Nkem Owoh – Battle on Buka Street
Nosa Afolabi (Lasisi Elenu) – The Razz Guy
Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Inside Life (WINNER)
Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Survivors
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo
Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome
Immaculata Oko Kasum – Ile Owo
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God (WINNER)
Enado Odigie – Flawsome
Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation
Queen Nwokoye – Strained
Nse Ikpe-Etim – Shanty Town
Ini Edo – Shanty Town
Scarlet Gomez – Wura
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)
Chidi Mokeme – Shanty Town
Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Trade
Tope Tedela – All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black and White
Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
O.C. Ukeje – Black Mail
NKakalukanyi Patriq – Tembele
Daniel Etim-Effiong – Kofa
Chimezie Imo – Choke
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood (WINNER)
Richard Mofe Damijo – Four Four Forty Four
MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM
A Quiet Intruder
Cheza
Leaked (WINNER)
Revisit
Stinger
Strings
BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES (MNET)
A Infiltrada
Accra Medics
Dirty Laundry
Junior Drama Club
Njila
Pazia
Pete
Ricordi (WINNER)
The Rishantes
To Have and To Hold
Unmarried
BEST ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES (MNET)
Co-Habits
Flatmates
Mussulando
My Siblings and I
Njoro Wa Uba (WINNER)
Popi
RSM
The Johnsons
The Return of Original Comedy
Uncle Limbani
BEST AFRICA MAGIC ORIGINAL TELENOVELA
Covenant
Dede
Huba
Itura
Mahinga
Maida
Mpali (WINNER)
Prestige
Salem
BEST UNSCRIPTED ORIGINAL
Come Play Naija
Judging Matters
Kan-See-Me
King Bugar (WINNER)
Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz
Rock that Aisle Again
Sakofa
BEST DIRECTOR
Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Babatunde Apalowo – All The Colours of the World are between Black and White
Bolanle Austen – Peters Man of God
Dimeji Ajibola – Shanty Town
Jade Osiberu – The Trade
Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods (WINNER)
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Obi Emelonye – Black Mail
Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, James Omokwe – Diiche
BEST OVERALL MOVIE
Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)
Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street
Jade Osiberu – Brotherhood
Kayode Kasum – Ile Owo
Kunle Afolayan – Aníkúlápó (WINNER)
Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele
Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi – Four Four Forty Four
TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Angel Unigwe
INDUSTRY MERIT AWARD 2023
Patience Ozokwor
BEST DRESSED AWARD
Enioluwa (Male)
Beauty Tukura (Female)