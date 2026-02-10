Delta Assembly Speaker, Guwor, Elected Chairman, Conference of Speakers 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, has been elected Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria.

Guwor was elected chairman of the Conference during an extraordinary session of the conference held in Abuja Monday night.

He was returned unopposed by his colleagues, having demonstrated leadership prowess and a track record of diligent service, following his tenure as the group’s Treasurer since 2023.

The Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawal, was elected Deputy Chairman of the Conference, while the Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulmalik Sarikin Dani, succeeded the Delta Speaker as the Treasurer of the group, with the Speaker of Ondo State Assembly as the Financial Secretary, amongst others.

In his acceptance speech, Guwor thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

He said: “I stand before you today deeply honoured, profoundly humbled and sincerely grateful for the confidence you have reposed in me by electing me as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria. This moment is not merely personal; it is symbolic of our collective resolve to strengthen democracy, deepen legislative excellence, and reposition our state legislatures as vibrant pillars in the architecture of Nigeria’s constitutional governance.

“I thank you profusely, distinguished colleagues for this rare privilege. I do not take this responsibility lightly. I accept it with a full sense of duty, conscious of the enormous expectations attached to this office, and determined to serve with integrity, courage, fairness, and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people.

“This conference represents the conscience, coordination, and collaborative strength of subnational legislatures in our federation. At a time when Nigerians yearn for responsive governance, economic inclusion, social stability, and institutional credibility, our role has never been more critical.

“As Speakers, we preside over the very chambers where bills are debated, budgets scrutinized, and the hopes of millions articulated. We are custodians of democracy at the sub-national level of our federation. Our decisions shape development. Our unity strengthens the nation.

“Today, I pledge to work with each and every one of you, across party lines, across regions, across ideologies to promote: Legislative independence anchored on accountability; capacity building for members and staff of state Assemblies; harmonization of progressive legislative practices;

stronger intergovernmental collaboration; and robust engagement with citizens to restore confidence in democratic institutions.”

The chairman announced that under his chairmanship, the conference shall be a platform for action, not merely dialogue; a forum for reform, not routine; and a rallying point for innovation, professionalism and national cohesion.

“Permit me to express my heartfelt appreciation to my home state, Delta State, which provided the platform for me to ascend this height; to my very dependable Governor, Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, for his love and remarkable support; to my colleagues in the Delta State House of Assembly; to the people I represent, whose support and confidence continue to inspire me; and above all, God Almighty, who is my shepherd, for His faithfulness.

“I also salute the outgoing leadership of this conference for their dedication and service. We shall build upon the foundation you have laid and together take this institution to even greater heights,” Guwor added.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Speaker, Mr Nkem Nwaeke, said the election of his boss as chairman of the Speaker’s Conference marks a significant milestone in his leadership journey.