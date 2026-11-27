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JOSHUA OMJUWA urges politicians to think through their promises

I read a presidential candidate’s list of ten things he intends to do if elected. Every single one was an expenditure line. Most of them, taken individually, would break the current budget allowance for the sector they touch. Not one line addressed where the money would come from.

This is not unusual. It is the standard form of the Nigerian campaign promise, and it exists because politicians don’t often get to be asked how they would fund their promises.

President Tinubu signed a 2026 budget of N68.32 trillion. Of that, N4.799 trillion goes to statutory transfers, N15.8 trillion to debt servicing, and N15.4 trillion to recurrent non-debt expenditure. Capital expenditure stands at N32.2 trillion, about half the total.

That N32.2 trillion is the only part a new government can point at and call discretionary. But even that number is inflated. Of the N9.09 trillion the Senate added when it raised the budget from the N58.18 trillion originally proposed, N7.71 trillion was outstanding capital obligations carried over from the 2025 Appropriation Act.

So the genuinely new capital available to the Federal Government in 2026 is roughly N24.5 trillion. That is the entire national envelope for every road, bridge, rail line, hospital, classroom, barracks, pipeline and transmission tower in a country of 230 million people.

Let us price three promises against it.

Take a pledge that appears in some form in almost every Nigerian manifesto: build 10,000 primary health centres.

A basic PHC built to standard, equipped, with borehole and solar, costs between N100 million and N200 million. The federal budget itself assumes N75 million to N150 million merely to renovate and equip an existing one. Sokoto State approved seven PHC renovations this month at between N61.9 million and N86.5 million each. New construction cannot cost less than refurbishment.

At N150 million a unit, 10,000 centres is N1.5 trillion. At N200 million, it is N2 trillion. That single promise consumes between six and eight per cent of all new federal capital spending for a year.

A study of PHC facilities in Kaduna State found a mean annual operational cost of N12.48 million per facility against revenues of N5.32 million. Running 10,000 centres is therefore roughly N150 billion to N180 billion annually, plus 80,000 to 100,000 health workers who do not exist in the system. The National Primary Health Care Development Agency’s entire allocation in the 2026 budget is N58 billion. The recurrent bill alone for this promise is three times the agency’s whole budget.

The buildings are not even the constraint. NPHCDA figures show N50.8 billion disbursed to 8,309 PHCs between 2023 and mid-2025, with only 29.3 per cent meeting the benchmark. Nigeria already has roughly 30,000 PHCs. Some seven in ten do not work.

On power and megawatts, the government has published its own numbers. It estimates that more than 100 billion dollars in public and private capital is required for reliable round-the-clock electricity: about 30 billion to add 20,000 megawatts of generation, 20 billion for transmission, and 47 billion for distribution and gas. The Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure, Sadiq Wanka, puts the total at 228 billion dollars by 2045, or roughly 12 billion every year.

Twelve billion dollars a year, at roughly N1,450 to the dollar, is about N17.4 trillion. That is 71 per cent of Nigeria’s entire new federal capital budget, for one sector, every year, for twenty years.

The honest version of that promise is not a number of megawatts. It is a plan to attract private capital. That is a different sort of promise.

Then the most expensive promise of this campaign, the one most often made with no figure attached at all. The return of petrol subsidy.

The Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, puts the cost of restoring petrol to its pre-reform price at more than N20 trillion a year, on daily consumption of about 50 million litres. The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise arrives independently at N19.16 trillion annually, which is N1.575 trillion every month.

The campaign version costs more. Atiku Abubakar’s council has proposed bringing petrol from about N1,400 down to between N400 and N500 a litre. Analysts price that at about N88.1 billion daily and N32.2 trillion a year.

Nigeria’s entire capital expenditure for 2026 is N32.2 trillion. One campaign promise costs exactly what every road, hospital, school, rail line and transmission tower the Federal Government intends to build this year costs. In essence, subsidise petrol and do absolutely nothing else. How feasible is this?

Three things settle whether a promise is serious.

Where does the money come from: new revenue, reallocation, or borrowing? If reallocation, from what? Every naira moved to a health centre has an alternative forgone.

What is the recurrent tail? Governments are not killed by what they build. They are killed by what they must then run.

And whose job is it? Between January and August this year, the Federal Government took 38.2 per cent of the N17.12 trillion shared from the Federation Account, states 36.2 per cent and local councils 25.6 per cent. Primary health care is constitutionally the responsibility of the latter two. A federal candidate promising 10,000 PHCs is promising to spend federal money on a job that already has 61.8 per cent of the national purse attached to it. It is like the president visiting every secondary school.

The governing party’s manifesto deserves the same treatment. A one trillion dollar economy by 2030 requires growth far above the 4.43 per cent recorded last quarter, and the document should say where it comes from. Six per cent annual growth is an outcome, not a policy. And in 2023 the APC called 4,500 megawatts a crisis, while its new manifesto acknowledges average generation of 4,022.

Nigeria’s problem is not that politicians promise too much. It is that we have built a politics in which the promise is the product and the funding is somebody else’s problem, forever deferred to an administration that will inherit the bill. Where is the money coming from? That’s the most important promise of all. . Omojuwa is chief strategist, Alpha Reach/BGX Publishing

2026 WORLD PUBLIC RELATIONS FORUM

The gathering offers an opportunity to experience Nigeria beyond what many have encountered through international news and social media narratives, writes

TAYO OGUNBIYI

There was hardly a dull moment at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, as delegates and guests gathered at the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) for what has been considered the brightest, boldest, and finest edition of the event, thus far.

The atmosphere was unmistakably Nigerian: colourful, exuberant, welcoming and full of life. The presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima, alongside other world leaders and distinguished guests, added a touch of national significance to the evening.

But beyond this, something much more important was unfolding in Abuja. Nigeria was presenting itself to the world, not through carefully crafted government advertisements or elaborate image campaigns, but through direct human encounters with its people, culture, hospitality, creativity and capacity to host a major international gathering.

That, perhaps, is one of the most significant dividends of the 2026 WRF. Now in its 13th edition, the global gathering, organised by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has brought together communication professionals, policymakers, academics, business leaders, diplomats and other influential personalities from across the world.

Nigeria’s hosting of the Forum is particularly significant. It is the first time the prestigious gathering is taking place in West Africa and only the second time on the African continent. The event was also held alongside the 37th African Public Relations Association (APRA) Conference, further strengthening its continental significance.

With delegates representing more than 126 countries, Abuja temporarily became a meeting point for some of the world’s most influential voices in strategic communication, reputation management and public affairs.

The official theme, Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World, speaks to the growing importance of credible information, institutional trust, ethical leadership and effective communication in a world increasingly challenged by misinformation, political divisions and declining confidence in public institutions.

Yet, while intellectual conversations are important, Nigeria’s opportunity goes considerably beyond the conference rooms.

For years, Nigeria’s international image has often been shaped by reports of insecurity, economic difficulties, political disagreements, corruption and other national challenges. While these issues deserve attention and honest engagement, they do not tell the complete Nigerian story.

There is another Nigeria: a country of extraordinary talent, entrepreneurial energy, cultural diversity, intellectual resources and an infectious spirit of resilience. It is this broader Nigerian identity that the WPR Forum has provided an opportunity to showcase.

For many international delegates, the gathering offers an opportunity to experience Nigeria beyond what they may have encountered through international news reports and social media narratives.

They met and interacted with Nigerians professionals from different sectors, experiencing the country’s hospitality and discovering the richness of its cultural and creative industries.

The significance of such encounters cannot be underestimated. National reputation is not built solely through official statements or promotional campaigns. It is also shaped by personal experiences, relationships, impressions, and the stories visitors carry home.

Davido’s performance on one of the nights provided a particularly compelling illustration of the influence of culture in shaping national identity.

Nigerian music has become one of the country’s most recognisable international exports. Through Afrobeats, Nigerian artistes have established a formidable presence on global stages, introducing millions of people to the country’s creativity, rhythm and cultural expressions.

Davido’s appearance at the Forum was therefore more than an entertainment interlude. It was an opportunity to demonstrate the cultural influence Nigeria commands beyond its geographical boundaries.

The performance also reinforced the connection between cultural diplomacy and national reputation.

Music, film, fashion, food and the creative arts possess a unique ability to bring people together, transcend language barriers and create positive emotional associations with a country.

When these assets are presented alongside Nigeria’s intellectual and professional capabilities, they help project a more rounded and compelling national identity.

Perhaps the most enduring value of the Forum will lie in the relationships and opportunities it creates beyond the event itself.

The presence of delegates from over 126 countries brings together an impressive concentration of international expertise, institutional influence and potential investment networks.

Among the participants are representatives of international organisations, government institutions, multinational businesses, professional associations, universities and development agencies.

For Nigeria, this represents an opportunity to deepen diplomatic relationships, attract partnerships, promote investment and establish connections that could translate into tangible economic benefits.

International conferences of this magnitude also stimulate activity in the hospitality, transportation, tourism, food, entertainment and other service sectors.

Hotels, restaurants, airlines, transport operators, event managers, vendors and local businesses all benefited from the movement of international visitors.

More importantly, the professional relationships established during the Forum could open doors for Nigerian institutions and businesses seeking international collaboration.

However, the real measure of success will not be the number of delegates who attend or the excitement generated during the week. It will be the partnerships sustained, investments facilitated, professional collaborations established, and opportunities created long after the visitors have departed.

One significant development is the proposed establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership in Nasarawa State, the first of its kind globally. It is an initiative of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, which was unveiled during the gathering.

The institution is expected to strengthen professional education, research, leadership development and capacity building in public relations and strategic communication.

The discussions at the Forum also provided an opportunity for Nigeria and other participating countries to examine how strategic communication can support governance, strengthen institutions, combat misinformation and promote international cooperation.

Nigeria must not only tell its story better; it must also build institutions and demonstrate standards that make the story credible.

As the WRP ended, Abuja has demonstrated that Nigeria can convene the world, facilitate important international conversations and offer an experience that combines professional engagement with cultural vibrancy.

But the greater challenge lies ahead.

The goodwill generated by the gathering must be sustained through deliberate policies, improved institutional performance, stronger international partnerships and a consistent commitment to presenting Nigeria’s true potential.

The country must also recognise that national reputation is a continuing responsibility, not a public relations exercise undertaken only when international attention is focused on it.

The lesson from Abuja is that people are often more receptive to a country when they experience it directly rather than through distant narratives.

The delegates who have come to Nigeria will eventually return to their respective countries. They will carry memories of the conversations, friendships, music, hospitality, and experiences they encountered here.

Some may return as investors, business partners, academic collaborators, or tourism promoters. Others may simply tell a different Nigerian story to their families, colleagues, and professional networks.

Whatever form these impressions take, they represent an opportunity for Nigeria. And perhaps that is the deeper meaning of the spirit of No Wahala: an invitation to experience a Nigeria that is welcoming, creative, confident and capable of connecting with the world.

For a country with so much to offer, the WPR Forum was more than an international conference. It was an opportunity to change perceptions, build relationships and remind the world that Nigeria is much bigger than the challenges that sometimes define its headlines.

The world has come to Abuja and left. What we do with the attention, the relationships, and the goodwill will determine how long the benefits last.

· Ogunbiyi is Director, Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Information & Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja.