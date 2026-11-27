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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Executive Secretary of Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI), Benjamin Ubleble, has said the 10th Africa Energy Summit will focus on mobilising financing, technology and industrial capacity to strengthen Africa’s energy security and accelerate the growth of indigenous energy businesses.

Ubleble, who spoke at a press briefing in Port Harcourt ahead of the summit, said the event would move the conversation beyond technological possibilities to practical industrial delivery, with particular emphasis on helping African enterprises access capital, expand technical capacity and participate more effectively in the energy value chain.

The summit, organised by SETI, the training and certification arm of Solewant Group, is scheduled for November in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with the theme, “Scaling Innovative Industrial Capacity for Africa’s Energy Security.”

According to Ubleble, the summit would connect technology with the financing, institutional support and partnerships required to transform innovations into commercially viable solutions.

“Technology alone cannot deliver energy security. Enterprises need capital to acquire equipment, expand production, execute contracts and bring research into commercial use,” he said.

Also speaking, the Group General Manager, Business Development and Strategy, Solewant Group, Dr. Felix Onyela, said the summit would promote indigenous technological solutions to challenges affecting the energy industry, including environmental degradation and the protection of ageing oil and gas infrastructure.