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Sunday Ehigiator



Bloom Public Health has launched a United States-based pharmaceutical research and development company, Bloom Drug Discovery & Development (Bloom D³), headquartered in New York, as part of efforts to expand Africa’s participation in global drug discovery and pharmaceutical innovation.

According to a statement from the company, it said the project aims to address Africa’s underrepresentation in global pharmaceutical research despite the continent’s significant disease burden, by harnessing its biodiversity, growing scientific expertise and emerging research capabilities to develop new therapeutic candidates.

Bloom D³ will focus on three major therapeutic areas: infectious diseases, oncology and cardiometabolic conditions, targeting unmet medical needs across Africa and other underserved regions.

The company will operate an integrated drug discovery and clinical development platform, taking promising drug candidates from initial discovery through early-stage research and clinical development in line with international regulatory and ethical standards.

Its research pipeline will include identifying and developing therapeutic compounds, particularly bioactive molecules derived from Africa’s natural resources, combining the continent’s biological diversity with contemporary scientific methods to explore potential treatments for major diseases.

Through its clinical development arm, the company will oversee the evaluation of therapeutic candidates from Africa and international markets, covering clinical development from Phase I to Phase IV trials, as well as efficacy assessments, post-market surveillance and real-world evidence generation.

The establishment of its headquarters in New York is expected to provide access to international biotechnology companies, research institutions, investors and strategic partners, while creating opportunities for collaboration with African research centres and emerging life sciences enterprises.

The transatlantic platform is also expected to promote scientific exchange, technology transfer, stronger clinical trial capacity and greater African participation in multinational pharmaceutical development programmes.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Public Health, Prof. Chimezie Anyakora, said the company was seeking to expand Africa’s role in the global pharmaceutical value chain beyond drug consumption and local manufacturing to include drug discovery, clinical testing and commercialisation.

“Historically, Africa’s role in international healthcare centred primarily on drug consumption and local production. We are working to expand that footprint to encompass novel discovery, rigorous clinical testing, and commercialisation of new medicines,” he said.

Anyakora added that the new company would connect African scientific expertise with international research systems and funding opportunities.

“Through Bloom D³, we connect African expertise with international research systems, funding, and development platforms to create solutions that benefit patients both regionally and globally,” he said.

The initiative complements Bloom Public Health’s broader pharmaceutical industrialisation agenda, particularly its Pharmacity initiative, which seeks to establish dedicated pharmaceutical parks across Africa.

The programme is designed to provide infrastructure for pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, including shared testing laboratories, specialised research and development facilities, Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant facilities and raw material supply networks.

According to the organisation, integrating Bloom D³’s drug discovery and clinical development activities with the Pharmacity programme will help establish a pharmaceutical ecosystem linking early-stage research and clinical trials with regulatory advancement and large-scale medicine production.

Bloom Public Health is an African think tank focused on addressing the continent’s healthcare challenges through partnerships and multidisciplinary expertise.

Its areas of intervention include supply chain management, pharmaceutical quality systems, public health policy and advocacy, laboratory strengthening and diagnostics.

Bloom D³ is being developed as an international pharmaceutical innovation platform to advance promising drug candidates, strengthen research partnerships and increase Africa’s contribution to global pharmaceutical innovation.