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● Warns Nigerians against fake job, visa, guaranteed income offers, steps up anti-fraud campaign, product innovation in Nigeria

James Emejo in Abuja

QNET, an international lifestyle and wellness company, has disclosed that it terminated 141 distributor accounts linked to facilitating illegal cross-border movements between 2025 and 2026, as it intensified efforts to curb fraudulent activities involving its brand in Nigeria and other African markets.

The company also recorded 298 disciplinary actions against non-compliant distributors across its sub-Saharan operations in 2024, underscoring the scale of its efforts to enforce ethical standards within its direct-selling network.



QNET disclosed these figures during a media engagement in Abuja yesterday, where it outlined measures to address the activities of individuals and groups allegedly exploiting its name to defraud Nigerians through fake employment, overseas travel, visa and guaranteed income offers.

The company’s General Manager for Nigeria, Ayokunmi Solesi, said QNET was neither a recruitment agency nor an employment provider, stressing that its business model was based on the sale of products rather than the recruitment of individuals.



He explained that independent distributors earn commissions from qualifying product sales, not from bringing new members into the network.



Solesi warned Nigerians against individuals who demand money or personal documents under the guise of securing employment, visas or relocation opportunities through QNET.

He also cautioned members of the public against borrowing money to participate in schemes promoted under the company’s name, noting that earnings from direct selling were not guaranteed and depended on individual sales activities.

Partnership with security agencies

To strengthen its consumer protection framework, QNET said it had stepped up collaboration with Nigerian authorities, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).



The company said its enforcement measures were complemented by international collaboration with INTERPOL to tackle fraudulent networks operating across borders and misrepresenting its business.

It also identified its QNET Against Scams, Say NO! and Mama campaigns as key components of its public awareness strategy, designed to educate communities on fraudulent schemes and the risks associated with misleading business propositions.



Solesi said the company had also introduced an accreditation framework for independent distributors seeking to operate offices, with the objective of ensuring compliance with its operational standards.

QNET further urged the media to rely on verifiable information in reporting its activities, noting that it had facilitated visits by Nigerian journalists to its global headquarters in Malaysia to provide first-hand exposure to its operations.

Product exhibition, innovation drive

Beyond its anti-fraud campaign, the company is seeking to strengthen public understanding of its product portfolio through a two-day exhibition scheduled for November 27 and 28 at the Merry Makers Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja.



The exhibition will showcase products across health and wellness, home and living, personal care, beauty, watches and jewellery.



Featured products include LifeQode nutritional supplements, Amezcua wellness devices, HomePure air and water purification systems, Physio Radiance skincare products, as well as Swiss-made timepieces from Bernhard H. Mayer and Cimier.



Solesi said the exhibition would provide an opportunity for consumers to examine the products and better understand the company’s product-based direct-selling structure.

He added that QNET’s product development process was supported by a scientific board comprising experts, including Professor Abiodun Adebayo, a Professor of Biochemistry and former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University.



The company said its product portfolio was developed to address different lifestyle and consumer needs, while maintaining quality standards.

Youth empowerment, financial literacy

QNET also highlighted its FinGreen financial literacy programme, which it said had reached more than 200,000 young Nigerians, equipping them with knowledge to identify fraudulent investment propositions and make informed financial decisions.



The company said the initiative formed part of its broader youth empowerment interventions and efforts to promote responsible entrepreneurship.



It reiterated that customers could purchase its products for personal use or, subject to its policies, become independent distributors and earn commissions from qualifying sales.

However, it emphasised that the business did not constitute salaried employment or offer guaranteed earnings, migration or relocation services.



QNET urged Nigerians to verify any business proposition attributed to the company through its official communication channels and report suspicious activities.