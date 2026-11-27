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Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has announced the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, as its Human Rights Man of the Year 2026.

The civil society organisation (CSO) also applauded Ajayi for introducing institutional reforms, improving professionalism and promoting greater respect for human rights since assuming leadership of the nation’s intelligence service.

According to a statement by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, the nomination recognises Ajayi’s leadership, institutional reforms and demonstrated commitment to promoting greater respect for human rights, accountability and professionalism within Nigeria’s intelligence community.

Onwubiko explained that the recognition was also intended to encourage public officials and security institutions to embrace reforms that place human dignity, accountability, justice and the protection of citizens’ fundamental rights at the centre of governance.

He further disclosed that the certificate of award would be formally presented to the DSS Director-General on 10 December 2026, during the association’s Human Rights Festival, organised to commemorate the 2026 International Human Rights Day in Abuja.

Onwubiko urged the Director-General to sustain the momentum of the reforms, deepen institutional accountability and ensure that respect for fundamental human rights remained an integral part of the service’s operational philosophy.

The association maintained that the success of an intelligence institution should be measured not only by its effectiveness in protecting national security but also by its commitment to safeguarding the rights, freedoms and dignity of the citizens it serves.

HURIWA congratulated Ajayi on the nomination and encouraged other public institutions to embrace reforms that strengthen democratic governance, accountability and respect for human rights.

The association also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing one of the most competent and thoroughly professional officers to head the DSS at this critical time.

Onwubiko stressed that Ajayi had demonstrated that effective intelligence gathering and national security operations could coexist with respect for fundamental human rights, the rule of law and human dignity.

He applauded his efforts to review inherited security watchlists, address cases of prolonged detention, resolve wrongful restrictions imposed on individuals and introduce greater accountability into the operations of the service.

HURIWA also acknowledged the DSS leadership’s interventions in cases involving mistaken identity, wrongful detention and operational errors, including the release of individuals whose continued detention could no longer be justified and the payment of compensation to persons affected by wrongful security actions.

The association said these measures represented important steps towards transforming the DSS into a more accountable, professional and human rights-conscious intelligence institution.

HURIWA observed that intelligence agencies had enormous responsibilities in protecting national security but insisted that such responsibilities must never override the constitutional rights and dignity of citizens.

The CSO urged Ajayi to consolidate the reforms, strengthen internal accountability mechanisms and institutionalise respect for human rights across the service.