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The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has proposed measures for the Association of African Public Service Commissions (AAPSCOMS) to make more impact on the African continent in the area of public administration and strengthen civil service commissions (CSCs).

Olaopa spoke on Friday at the AAPSCOMMS Non-Elective, General Assembly and Conference holding in Nairobi, Kenya, from 27 to 28 November, 2026.

In a lecture titled “AAPSCOMMS and the Imperatives of Complementary Initiatives, Strategic Adaption and Peer Learning”, Olaopa provided what he considered a guideline for

the institutional reform of AAPSCOMMS as a community of practice set to heighten the constitutional mandate of preserving the vocational strength of the civil service system across Africa.

According to him, such reform would entail striving to maintain the institutional parameters of professionalism and independence that stand CSCs out for their mandate.

“The complementary initiatives to back all these responsibilities up lay elsewhere in those strategic shifts that consolidate its operational mandates”, he said.

He stressed the urgent need for AAPSCOMMS, as a formidable continental administrative hub, to start an incremental expansion of its operational visibility in ways that transcend its traditional Anglophone sphere.

This, to him, would entail overcoming a language, ideological and administrative divide that separates the English-speaking from the French-, Arab-, and Portuguese-speaking regions and contexts as these regions constitute entire administrative contexts that cannot be left out of sight.

“And this is not just in terms of membership mobilization but even more fundamentally to transform the experience of peer review and peer learning. Befriending them and initiating longstanding relationships with their CSCs also make AAPSCOMMS’ projects more attractive to funders interested in pan-African administrative relations”, he said.

Olaopa urged AAPSCOMMS to extend its significance away from periodic meetings and conferences to moderating continuous practice and sustained seminal engagements. He said that this move would involve setting up mechanisms of practice, like building a digital library as a repository of shared continental knowledge in terms of capability frameworks, performance dynamics, ethics, recruitment and appointment standards, and so on.

For Olaopa, there is also the need for AAPSCOMMS to take the lead in initiating crucial brainstorming on emerging technologies, digital transformation and comparative data sharing and others that affect the enabling of citizen-friendly and citizen-facing civil service operations and ultimately improve engagement, transparency and participation, as well as pushing shared insights on e-recruitment and personnel record.

Olaopa also stressed the need for AAPSCOMMS to play the very cogent role of leading the debate on ethical AI guidelines that the CSCs on the continent can all agree with.

“This should be complemented by the necessity of, on the one hand, helping CSCs on the continent to build resilient and capable institutions and structures, and on the other hand, establishing mechanisms that track measurable outcomes across the continent”, he said.