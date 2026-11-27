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The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), under its Initiatives for Data Protection, has conducted a practical audit training for licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) in Lagos State as part of efforts to ensure practical compliance obligations in the data ecosystem.

The two-day training, held in Ikeja on November 24 -25, 2026 , was organised by NDPC in collaboration with Meta to keep the DPCOs abreast of their responsibilities as licensed entities authorised to carry out data protection services on behalf of the commission.

In his opening address, NDPC National Commissioner and CEO, Dr Vincent Olatunji, represented by the Commission’s Head of Digital Services, Mr Victor Danladi Barde, said since the National Data Protection Act 2023 came into force, the commission has been working to build a data protection regime that Nigerians can trust and businesses can comply with in general.

He said the DPCOs serve as a bridge between the Commission and the organisations it regulates, and it was committed to the empowerment of the DPCOs, adding that it will rather build capacity than impose penalties.

According to him, “The training has three aims;To align our audit methodology with what the commission expects under the Act and the Guide. To raise the quality, accuracy, and evidence behind the audit return to file, and to reinforce your professional and ethical responsibility as licensed DPCOs”.

“I urge you to ask questions, share the difficulties you meet in the field and take the lessons back to your teams and clients.Thank you for your commitment to protecting Nigerian personal data,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Ivan Anya, President/Chairman, Association of Licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisation of Nigeria (ALDAPCON), lauded NDPC for organising the training, describing it as a timely intervention in the discharge of their duties.

“I want to specially thank the NDPC, the National Commissioner, and my colleagues who have found it worthy to be here today. For the past three to five years, we’ve been in the business of providing data protection, working with the Commission.

“However, there are still grey areas and that is why learning and re-learning is very important for us, and I believe we will still continue to have this kind of gathering.

“Those of us who are not members of the association, please also find an opportunity to join as it creates a convergence point where we are able to critically deal with our issues.

“There are ethical issues, there are performance issues and there are quality issues that most times come to us and it’s only at the association level that we’re able to fix them.I want to thank you once again for finding time to be here and then I expect that these two days will be a very interactive session,” he said.

Speaking on “ Scaling Compliance: The DPCO Ecosystem”during her presentation, Ibukunoluwa Owa, Head of Regulations Unit at the NDPC, described the DPCO ecosystem as a public-private partnership approach to privacy regulation.

While explaining the DPCO code of conduct, Owa noted that limited manpower and resources to supervise data controllers and data processors necessitated the DPCO initiative, adding that Nigeria has over 220 million data subjects, and adopting a Public-Private Partnership(PPP) model was imperative to raise awareness and deepen the privacy culture across Nigeria.

She, however, warned against unethical conducts by the DPCOs, adding that such behaviours could attract sanctions, including the revocation of licences in line with provisions of the law.

According to her, among other infringements, the Commission may revoke the licence issued to a DPCO if, in the opinion of the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, the DPCO has violated, aided and abetted violation of the provisions of the NDP Act or any instrument issued by the commission.

Thematic focus of the two-day training included Auditing, Compliance and Advocacy, Auditing Transfers and Third-Party Systems, Audit Governance and Documentation, Testing Documented Control, Findings, Risk Rating and the Audit Report, among other topics.

Some of the participants who spoke with newsmen on the sideline, expressed appreciation to NDPC and Meta for the training.

Dr. Kolawole Oseni of T & Y Information Management System, said: “It’s been a great two days, and very remarkable in my life because the experience, the knowledge, the wisdom, the exposure here can be described as fantastic and remarkable”.

Also speaking, Mr Wale Wahab of Audit & Systems Solutions Nig. Ltd, said the programme offered practical demonstration on how to do their work as DPCOs, adding that the training has been very insightful.