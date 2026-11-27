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Mary Nnah

By leveraging integrated transport infrastructure, regional cooperation and emerging clean energy technologies, Africa can strengthen its energy security, accelerate economic integration and advance sustainable development.

In commemoration of the United Nations World Sustainable Transport Day 2026, energy executives, maritime professionals, infrastructure specialists and industry stakeholders converged virtually on Thursday, November 26, 2026, for the Africa Sustainable Energy Transport (ASET) Roundtable.

The high-level engagement, themed “Africa’s Pipeline and Marine Infrastructure: Driving Sustainable Energy Transport and Regional Connectivity,” provided a platform for examining the strategic importance of pipeline and maritime infrastructure in shaping Africa’s energy future.

The event was particularly significant as 2026 marks the commencement of the United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026–2035), a global initiative aimed at advancing safer, cleaner, more accessible, resilient and efficient transportation systems in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

A Continental Conversation on Energy Transportation

The roundtable brought together distinguished professionals from Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania, Cameroon and the United States, reflecting the international dimension of Africa’s energy transportation challenges and opportunities.

The keynote speakers were His Excellency Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, former Minister of Energy and Mines of Equatorial Guinea and former President of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who addressed pipeline infrastructure, and Dr. Chizoba Anyika, Deputy Director, Maritime Guard Command, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), who addressed marine infrastructure.

The engagement was anchored by Charles Bugeshi, Project Engineering Coordinator, East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). The programme also featured distinguished guest speakers, including: Nathalie Lum, Chairwoman, CABEF and Managing Director, M&L Consulting, Cameroon. Femi Awofala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The African Catalyst, Nigeria.Peter Antwi, Chief Executive Officer, Antwi Industries, United States.

Ezra Kavana, Director and Co-Founder, PaveWay Africa Limited, Tanzania.nnOlugbenga Agboola, Operations Coordinator, West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo), Nigeria. Adrian Katesigwa, Zero Harm Programme Lead, EACOP Limited, Tanzania.

Their diverse professional backgrounds brought together perspectives spanning energy investment, infrastructure development, pipeline operations, maritime governance, engineering, regional cooperation and operational safety.

Marine Infrastructure: A Strategic Enabler of Africa’s Energy Future

Delivering her keynote presentation on marine infrastructure, Dr. Chizoba Anyika brought the maritime dimension of sustainable energy transportation into focus.

Africa’s extensive coastline, strategic waterways, seaports and offshore resources present enormous opportunities for energy transportation, international trade and regional economic integration.

Marine infrastructure extends beyond conventional port facilities. It encompasses offshore terminals, energy storage facilities, tanker operations, shipyards, bunkering facilities, navigational systems and the logistics networks connecting energy production centres to domestic and international markets.

Developing these assets sustainably requires a coordinated approach that integrates maritime safety, environmental protection, technological innovation, infrastructure investment and effective regulatory frameworks.

The maritime dimension of the roundtable also provided an opportunity to examine the growing relevance of alternative marine fuels, green hydrogen, renewable energy, shore-side electricity, wind-assisted ship propulsion and green shipping corridors.

As global shipping transitions towards decarbonisation, Africa has an opportunity to position itself not merely as a supplier of conventional energy resources but also as a competitive participant in emerging clean energy value chains.

Investments in modern ports, sustainable vessels, alternative fuel infrastructure and maritime workforce development could create employment opportunities, strengthen indigenous participation and enhance the continent’s competitiveness.

Pipeline Infrastructure and Regional Energy Security

The pipeline component of the roundtable, led by H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, addressed another critical dimension of Africa’s energy transportation architecture.

Cross-border pipeline infrastructure has the potential to connect energy-producing countries with consuming markets, reduce dependence on less efficient transportation alternatives and strengthen regional energy security.

Projects such as the West African Gas Pipeline and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline illustrate the importance of multinational cooperation in developing large-scale energy infrastructure.

However, the sustainability of such investments depends on environmental safeguards, operational safety, transparent governance, community engagement, commercial viability and long-term planning.

Africa must also consider the compatibility of future infrastructure investments with the evolving global energy landscape, including opportunities presented by hydrogen and other low-carbon energy sources.

Connecting Africa Through Integrated Transport Systems

A central policy consideration arising from the theme of the roundtable is the need to move beyond fragmented infrastructure development towards integrated transport systems.

Pipelines, seaports, inland waterways, railways, road networks and storage facilities should function as complementary components of a coordinated energy logistics ecosystem.

Such integration can support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), facilitate intra-African trade, reduce logistics costs and improve access to energy across the continent.

It also aligns with the aspirations of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, particularly its vision of an integrated, prosperous and globally competitive Africa.

For the continent, sustainable transport must extend beyond emissions reduction. It must also address affordability, accessibility, energy poverty, rural connectivity, social inclusion and economic empowerment.

Advancing the United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport

The United Nations General Assembly, through Resolution A/RES/78/148, proclaimed the United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport, beginning in 2026.

Although transport does not have a standalone Sustainable Development Goal, it remains a fundamental enabler of several global development objectives, including:Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7); Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8); Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG 9); Sustainable; Cities and Communities (SDG 11); Climate Action (SDG 13); Life Below Water (SDG 14) and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

The Africa Sustainable Energy Transport Roundtable represents a timely contribution to this global agenda, placing Africa’s unique infrastructure needs, development priorities and energy realities within the broader sustainable transport conversation.

From Dialogue to Continental Action

The strategic priorities highlighted by the roundtable’s theme point towards several areas for continued action: Strengthening cross-border energy transportation infrastructure; Promoting investment in sustainable ports and maritime logistics and Harmonising regional regulatory and safety frameworks.

Advancing green shipping and alternative energy technologies.

Encouraging public-private partnerships and innovative infrastructure financing.

Building technical capacity and promoting indigenous participation.

Mainstreaming environmental sustainability, gender inclusion and youth empowerment.

Strengthening collaboration among governments, industry operators, development institutions and professional bodies.

The event programme listed collaboration with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport initiative, the African Union, the Africa Projects Infrastructure Congress (APIC), the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping and Blackgold Energy Authorities.

Shaping Africa’s Sustainable Transport Legacy

As Africa embarks on the first United Nations Decade of Sustainable Transport, the ASET Roundtable represents an important opportunity to build momentum for continental advocacy, knowledge exchange, institutional collaboration and infrastructure transformation.

The continent must not remain a passive participant in the global energy transition. It must actively contribute to shaping the policies, technologies, investments and partnerships that will define its future.

The next decade presents an opportunity for Africa to transform its abundant natural resources, strategic maritime geography and growing human capital into sustainable economic prosperity.

Ultimately, the measure of success will not be the number of conferences convened or policies formulated, but the extent to which these engagements translate into safer transportation systems, cleaner energy, stronger regional connectivity, inclusive economic opportunities and improved livelihoods.

Africa’s energy future must be connected, competitive, inclusive and sustainable. The journey towards that future begins with deliberate action today.