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Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sammya Nigeria Limited, Engr. Adigun Sammy Oreoluwa, has described Governor Ademola Adeleke’s renewed mandate as a defining milestone in the socio-economic development of Osun State.

Adigun, in a congratulatory statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, said Adeleke’s re-election and inauguration for a second term represented an opportunity to consolidate the achievements of his first tenure and accelerate the state’s development.

He noted that over the past four years, the Adeleke administration had established enduring partnerships in critical areas, including public infrastructure, civil service reforms, grassroots welfare and private-sector collaboration.

According to him, the governor’s second-term inauguration was a moment worthy of celebration by his associates, business partners, political leaders, development partners and other stakeholders who had identified with his journey in public service.

Adigun said the renewed mandate was not only a national political milestone but also a reflection of the confidence reposed in the governor and the shared commitment of stakeholders to the growth and prosperity of Osun State.

He urged Adeleke to sustain his people-oriented approach to governance while expanding the delivery of infrastructure, social services and other development initiatives capable of improving the living conditions of residents.

He also called on the governor to remain committed to the principles of a government of the people, by the people and for the people, stressing the need for inclusive governance and policies that would positively impact all sections of the state.

The Sammya Nigeria Limited chairman, on behalf of the company’s management and staff, also extended his goodwill to the Chief of Staff, members of the State Executive Council, cabinet members, political appointees, aides, supporters and other members of the governor’s team.

He described the inauguration as a significant milestone in the political and developmental journey of Osun State, expressing confidence that the governor and his team would make the second tenure more impactful.

Adigun further prayed for divine guidance, wisdom, strength and good health for Adeleke and members of his administration as they continue their service to the people.

He expressed optimism that the governor’s second term would usher in greater development, peace, unity, progress and prosperity across the state.