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Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, were on Friday sworn-in for a second term in office.



The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, administered the oaths of office to the governor and his deputy at the Osogbo Township Stadium.



Adeleke took the oath of office at 11:37 a.m., while Adewusi was sworn in at 11:23 a.m.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu was represented at the event by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.



Speaking after his inauguration, Adeleke thanked the people of the state for giving him the mandate and opportunity to continue in office.



He pledged to prioritise citizens’ welfare, infrastructure development, the digital economy, agricultural growth, job creation and youth employment.



The governor also reviewed the achievements of his administration in the last four years and outlined his plans for the next four years.



“My vision is to move Osun from a civil service economy to an industrialised one. We are open to partnership with private organisations and economic advisory groups.



“Specifically, we will target agro-processing factories, industrial parks across districts, free trade zones, sports and tourism development, and a better business environment,” he said.



Adeleke said President Tinubu had intervened in the lingering local government crisis in the state, expressing optimism that the crisis would be fully resolved within the next one week.



He, however, said he would address the people of the state in greater detail on his agenda for the next four years.



The governor, thereafter, inspected the police parade mounted for the inauguration.



NAN reports that dignitaries at the event include former Senate President Bukola Saraki; 2023 Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed; National Chairman of the Accord Party, Maxwell Mgbudem; and APC National Leader, Chief Bisi Akande, among others.



Traditional rulers present include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, among others. (NAN)