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PAT ONUKWULI writes that the attack was an assault on the democratic order

At some point in a democracy, silence becomes complicity, restraint becomes surrender, and indifference invites anarchy. The political bloodshed in Uduere, Ughelli North, Delta State, on 23 November 2026, marks such a moment. The attack on the campaign entourage of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, which, according to preliminary police findings, left six people dead and several others injured, deserves unequivocal and unrestrained condemnation. This was not merely an assault on political opponents; it was an assault on the democratic order itself.

These were human beings, not electoral statistics; citizens, not disposable tools of political ambition. Somewhere, families are grieving, children have lost loved ones, and households have been forever diminished as political competition descended into barbarism. No electoral victory, however overwhelming, can justify even one coffin.

In my earlier article, Before Words Become Blood (THISDAY, 17 August 2026), I warned that “violence is often preceded by language that makes its victims easier to hate.” Ughelli tragically confirms that warning. When political leaders speak recklessly, and institutions respond timidly, the distance between rhetoric and tragedy becomes dangerously short.

Consider the disturbing language increasingly permeating Nigerian politics. President Bola Tinubu declared that “all is fair in politics.” Senator Francis Fadahunsi reportedly threatened to kill Accord Party members in Ilesa, though he later said he meant electoral defeat. Edo APC Chairman Jarrett Tenebe reportedly invoked gunfire against obstacles to his party’s electoral ambitions. Nyesom Wike’s suggestion that the electoral outcome might have been different had the President chosen to win “at all costs” also raises troubling questions.

More specifically, on 6 March 2026, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori declared that “Delta State has become a no-go area for other political parties.” He based this declaration on his administration’s infrastructural achievements. Nevertheless, political leaders must distinguish electoral confidence from territorial exclusion. A governor administers a state; he does not own it. Public infrastructure brings responsibilities, not proprietary rights over citizens’ political choices.

Equally reprehensible is the increasingly notorious slogan, “Rig and Die,” which Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo rightly condemned. Electoral malpractice should be prosecuted, not punished with execution. Democracy cannot be defended by desecrating it.

Greek mythology offers an instructive parallel in the little-known legend of the Spartoi. Cadmus sowed dragon’s teeth in the earth, and armed warriors sprang up, only to turn against one another. Nigeria’s politicians should recognise that sowing antagonism can unleash consequences beyond their control. Those who cultivate hostility to gain power may ultimately inherit a society it has made ungovernable.

In Jarrett Tenebe: Democracy at Gunpoint? (THISDAY, 6 October 2026), I argued that “persuasion is not coercion, mobilisation is not intimidation, and competition is not conquest.” Ughelli shows why these distinctions are existential, not merely semantic.

Governor Oborevwori’s subsequent condemnation of the killings and order to apprehend those responsible are welcome. The Inspector-General of Police’s call for an impartial investigation is welcome, too. But Nigerians have heard condemnations before, seen investigations announced, and watched public outrage gradually fade into institutional amnesia.

The Police and other relevant security agencies must investigate this atrocity to its very roots. Who perpetrated, sponsored, facilitated, or encouraged the violence? Were there security failures or deliberate derelictions of duty? Allegations involving political officeholders and security personnel must be investigated impartially and with due process. Neither political affiliation nor proximity to power should offer protection. There must be accountability, not accommodation; prosecution, not protection; and justice, not another exercise in public relations.

Sections 39 and 40 of the Constitution protect freedom of expression, assembly and association. These are constitutional rights, not privileges granted at an incumbent’s pleasure. In The Accord as Democracy Retreats (THISDAY, 3 September 2026), I observed that “politicians should not need ceremonial promises to behave democratically.” What, then, are peace accords worth when campaign grounds become killing fields? What does electoral freedom mean when exercising it could cost someone their life?

Ughelli must not become another forgotten chapter in Nigeria’s anthology of political atrocities. Restoring shattered public confidence requires visible, credible and uncompromising justice. The opposition is not an enemy of democracy; its suppression is. Dissent is not treason; its criminalisation is. Political diversity is not a national liability; its violent extinguishment is.

Nigeria must choose between constitutionalism and criminality, the ballot and the coffin, democratic civilisation and political savagery. When citizens begin to fear that exercising their democratic rights could cost them their lives, democracy itself begins to die. For when words become blood, it is not merely the victims who bleed, but democracy’s very soul.

Dr. Onukwuli is a legal scholar and public affairs analyst.

Email: patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk