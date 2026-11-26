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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday unveiled the five finalists for the prestigious CAF Men’s Player of the Year 2026 award, with reigning holder Achraf Hakimi, former winner Sadio Mané, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari and Pape Gueye shortlisted for African football’s highest individual honour.

The final shortlist brings together three players from Morocco (Hakimi, Diaz, Saibari) and two from Senegal (Mane, Gueye) reflecting the outstanding performances of both nations during a remarkable year for African football, highlighted by Senegal’s triumph at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 and Morocco’s run to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The winner will be announced at the CAF Awards 2026, which will take place at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts (National Theatre) in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday, 2 December 2026, starting at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT).

The five finalists were selected from an initial list of 10 nominees following their exceptional contributions for club and country during the period under consideration.

The winner will be revealed during the CAF Awards 2026 ceremony in Lagos, which returns to Nigeria’s commercial capital for the first time since the 2014 edition.

MEN’S FINAL SHORTLISTS

Men’s Player of the Year

1. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / PSG)

2. Brahim Diaz (Morocco / Real Madrid)

3. Ismael Saibari (Morocco / B’Munich)

4. Pape Gueye (Senegal / Villarreal)

5. Sadio Mané (Senegal / Al-Nassr)

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year

1. Vozinha (Cabo Verde / Colo-Colo)

2. Yassine Bonou (Morocco / Al Hilal)

3. Edouard Mendy (Senegal / Al Ahli)

Men’s Interclub Player of the Year

1. Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ (Egypt / Al Ahly)

2. Mohamed Rabie Hrimat (Morocco / AS FAR)

3. Teboho Mokoena (S’Africa / M’Sundowns)

Men’s Coach of the Year

1. Pedro Leitão Brito ‘Bubista’ (C’Verde)

2. Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco)

3. Pape Thiaw (Senegal)

Men’s Young Player of the Year

1. Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast/ R’Madrid)

2. Ayoub Bouaddi (Morocco / Man City)

3. Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal / A’Villa)

Men’s National Team of the Year

1. Cape Verde

2. Morocco

3. Senegal

Men’s Club of the Year

1. USM Alger (Algeria)

2. AS FAR (Morocco)

3. Mamelodi Sundowns (S’Africa)