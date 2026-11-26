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The organisers of the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup have made a u-turn from the usual method of playing a ceremonial game as the official kickoff, with the 9th edition seeing the start of the zonal playoff as the opening game.

Announcing this, the consultant to the competition, Hideaplus said there is a lot to play for in the game, unlike in the past when there was nothing at state.

The CEO of the Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, said they want to make this year’s edition something different from the past editions.

“There is something at stake this time around, we want to start the playoff with the official kickoff on Thursday (today),” he said.

“The winner of Aniocha North Local Government, Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Issele-Uku, will be up against the winner of Oshimili South, Asagba Mixed Secondary School, and it is a winner takes all.

“Also, there is a new date for the final, we are going to be having the final on December 8 as against the initial December 10 date due to the political situation in the country.”

Meanwhile, the CEO has announced added support for the 2026 Principals’ Cup, with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, coming onboard as a major partner of the tournament.

Apart from donating a championship trophy, the Speaker will also be giving award to the Most Valuable Player, Highest Goal Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, while from next year, there will be award for the Best Coach and Fair Play Team.

The kick off game is expected to take place at the St. Patrick’s College, Asaba by 11am today.