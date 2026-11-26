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Marvelous David

The Ball Cave is set to rekindle the rivalry between Lagos Mainland and Island basketball communities on December 6, as both sides prepare to battle for supremacy in the return of the Mainland vs Island basketball competition at the University of Lagos Sports Centre Indoor Court, Akoka.

The competition, themed Mainland vs Island: The Return, will feature a headline trophy contest alongside youth exhibitions, a celebrity one-on-one game and a women’s basketball fixture aimed at raising awareness for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

The event follows the previous edition, Mainland vs Island: Lockdown, which attracted 1,500 spectators and saw the Mainland team emerge victorious.

The return promises another opportunity for players from both sides of Lagos to showcase their talents and strengthen grassroots basketball development.

As part of the programme, Raptors will represent the Mainland against Campos, representing the Island, in a Next Gen Exhibition designed to provide young basketball players with a platform to display their abilities.

The competition will also feature a celebrity exhibition game involving reality television personality and performance artist Hermes Iyele and singer Ifeanyi “Dai Verse” Akandu, who are expected to face off in a one-on-one contest following their exchanges on social media.

Attention will also turn to the women’s exhibition, tagged Hoop for Hormones, which will see Dolphins take on Victoria Queens in a game designed to promote awareness of PCOS.

The fixture brings together two sides with contrasting recent results. Dolphins won the 2025 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, while Victoria Queens recorded a 77–40 victory over them during their debut season this year.

Both teams will wear teal during the exhibition as part of the awareness campaign, with spectators encouraged to wear the colour in solidarity with the initiative.

Speaking ahead of the event, Olaitan Opawoye, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Ball Cave, said “the competition was established to create opportunities for grassroots players and improve the visibility of basketball in Nigeria”.

He noted that “the initiative goes beyond the rivalry between the two communities, offering players opportunities to represent their respective sides while contributing to the growth of the sport”.

Co-founder of The Ball Cave, Habeeb Aliu, said “the women’s exhibition would use basketball as a platform to encourage conversations about women’s health, particularly among young people”.

The programme will also feature individual basketball skill challenges, cultural activities and a closing music event tagged Rave in the Cave.

Since its first event in 2024, The Ball Cave has recorded increased attendance, growing from an initial crowd of 300 to 1,500 spectators at the previous Mainland vs Island competition. Its Elite Championship earlier this year attracted 2,500 spectators.

The organisers say “the initiative forms part of their broader commitment to developing Nigerian basketball through grassroots participation, youth empowerment, mentorship and community engagement”.

The Mainland vs Island: The Return competition is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at the UNILAG Sports Centre Indoor Court, Akoka, Lagos.