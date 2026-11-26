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By Olusegun Adeniyi

Last Thursday, I reproduced the keynote address I delivered at the Yiaga Africa multistakeholder roundtable. Whose Result Will You Believe? calls for a Code of Conduct for independent results tabulation in the 2027 general election. I argued that the most dangerous stretch of any Nigerian election is the window between the close of polls and the declaration of results. I also argued that independent tabulation, depending on how it is practised, can either narrow that window or widen it. The responses have been many and, in the main, generous. But two lines of feedback from people who know the terrain far better than most have stayed with me. Both suggest that stakeholders should pay more attention to the procedures now being put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for managing polling unit results during the 2027 general election.

My Yiaga Africa roundtable speech was followed by a presentation from the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN. It was delivered by the Commission’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Mr Lawrence Bayode. Having studied the text closely, alongside notes I took from Bayode’s own presentation in multiple slides, I am persuaded that some of what INEC is introducing deserves far more public scrutiny. Based on the two presentations, I have grave concerns. It is therefore important to draw lessons from Kenya as to what every actor should do in the 50 remaining days before the presidential election on 16 January.

The first challenge is a new procedure that INEC calls the electronic EC8A, or e-EC8A. Bayode explained how it will work. After counting, the presiding officer photographs the completed Form EC8A with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and then keys those figures into an electronic version of the form on the device. The system compares the two and flags any discrepancy before the result can be uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). If, for instance, the paper tabulation is 120 votes and the entry records 119, the presiding officer must resolve the mismatch before the result goes up. The system will also reject unclear images, check that a sheet belongs to the right polling unit, compare accreditation figures with BVAS data and run arithmetic checks. Bayode was candid that the automated checks can misread unclear handwriting, in which case the presiding officer may proceed after verifying the flagged entry. Results captured offline will remain pending and upload when connectivity returns. The physical EC8A, he assured, remains the official record. The electronic version is merely a “digital transparency trail”.

I do not doubt the good faith behind this innovation. Its purpose is to catch clerical errors and inflated figures before they reach the public. But good intentions are not a plan, and I see at least five problems that INEC must address before January. The first is the law. The Electoral Act 2026 recognizes the physical Form EC8A and its electronic transmission to IReV under Section 60(3). The e-EC8A is a creation of INEC’s 2026 Regulations and Guidelines, not of the Act. Our courts have consistently held that regulations cannot override the statute. So, what happens when the keyed figures and the paper disagree and the presiding officer, after “verifying”, proceeds anyway? Which version prevails at the ward collation centre? Some weeks ago, a coalition of more than a dozen civic groups led by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room warned that the new arrangement could leave as many as four versions of the same polling unit result in the system. In a country where a single disputed EC8A can consume months of litigation, that is not a technical footnote.

The second problem is that this idea brings back the human hand to the very point where we were trying to remove it. The entire argument for transmitting polling unit results to IReV was to eliminate human discretion between the count and the public. Asking a tired presiding officer to re-type every figure by hand, at the end of a long and tense day, reintroduces exactly that risk. Mistakes will happen, not necessarily because anyone is dishonest but because the polling unit on election day is a madhouse. I have seen no published protocol on what “verifying” a flagged entry means, who must witness it, whether party agents must countersign a correction, or how long a result can remain “pending” before questions are asked. Where rules are silent, discretion fills the vacuum. Where there is discretion, there is room for mischief or, just as damaging, the suspicion of mischief.

There is a further legal wrinkle. The proviso to Section 60(3) makes the paper EC8A the primary source only where electronic transmission fails “as a result of communication failure”. What, then, is the status of a result that BVAS refuses to upload because of a mismatch? Is that a communication failure? Section 60(6) also prescribes six months in prison, a N500,000 fine, or both, for a presiding officer who wilfully frustrates electronic transmission. Imagine a corps member, surrounded by agitated agents, unable to clear a flagged entry before nightfall.

The third problem is time. INEC’s portal for recruiting ad hoc staff was scheduled to close at midnight on Wednesday, 18 November. It has been extended by two weeks to close next Thursday, 3rd December. The Commission needs 1,414,768 of them, 707,384 for each of the two election days, across more than 177,000 polling units. Most are corps members who have never handled an election before. They must now be screened, trained, and drilled on a procedure that did not exist during the 2023 general election. INEC plans to conduct mock trials of the BVAS upgrade this weekend in 17,676 polling units nationwide. That is good but going from 10 % of polling units to 100 % in a matter of weeks is a different proposition altogether.

The fourth problem is public perception. Picture the scene: votes counted, figures announced, EC8A signed. Then the presiding officer bends over the device and begins punching in numbers. To a suspicious agent who has been told for months to “protect the votes by all means”, that looks very much like somebody trying to change the result. Without a massive public enlightenment campaign to explain why this new step exists, an innovation meant to prevent manipulation could itself trigger confrontation. Add the delays that will push many polling units into the night, the absence of electricity in most of them, and thugs from losing camps looking for a pretext, and you have the most vulnerable moment of the entire results chain. To compound the challenge, I am not aware of INEC’s consultative meeting with political parties, where the process can be explained, questioned and, if necessary, refined. When you add unresolved issues with voters register with a lack of clarity on result management procedure, what you have is end-to-end wahala!

Last week, I said that everyone tallies, but for different reasons. Let me be more candid. People tabulate election results for three broad reasons: partisan, primordial and business. The partisan motive needs no explanation. The primordial one is the tally that tells us what we already want to believe because the candidate is “our own”, whether by ethnicity, religion or region. The business motive is the one we hardly discuss. Much of the civil society and media infrastructure for tracking our elections is funded by foreign donors, and such money comes with deliverables. In 2023, a good number of dashboards and analytical products were built on the assumption that IReV would deliver polling unit results in real time. When the presidential uploads stalled, so did the deliverables. I have been told that some civil society organisations had to refund money to their funders as a result.

INEC must learn from Kenya. On 1 September 2017, the Supreme Court of Kenya annulled the presidential election by four votes to two. It was the first time a court in Africa had nullified the re-election of a sitting president. At the heart of the judgment was the transmission of results. The majority found that the electoral commission could not adequately explain whether it had electronically transmitted every polling station result form, the Form 34A, as the law required. By the next election in August 2022, the commission had drawn the right lesson. It uploaded images of the Form 34A from more than 46,000 polling stations to a public portal that anybody, including media houses, parties and ordinary citizens, could use to tally the results. When Raila Odinga challenged William Ruto’s victory, the Supreme Court found no significant differences between the forms on the public portal and the physical forms delivered to the national tallying centre. In other words, Kenya reduced the versions of the truth to one: the polling station form, visible to all, with paper and image matching.

Nigeria appears to be heading in the opposite direction. On 16 January, we could have the physical EC8A, the scanned image on IReV, the copy retained on the BVAS, the keyed e-EC8A, the duplicates held by party agents, the photographs taken by observers, and the uploads of enthusiastic citizens. Every additional version is another opportunity for doubt. But Kenya 2022 also shows that getting the technology right is not enough. As I noted last week, different media houses tallying from the same portal showed different candidates in the lead, and the Media Council had to intervene. Even at that, shortly before the declaration of the winner in Kenya, four of the seven electoral commissioners, led by the vice chair, Juliana Cherera, publicly disowned the result. That is a lesson for every actor in our own process. While technology can narrow the space for manipulation, it cannot cure the politics of people determined to reject an outcome.

Let me be specific about what each actor can still do. INEC should publish, without further delay, a clear written protocol on the e-EC8A. And I would go further. A mismatch flagged by the e-EC8A should never stop the image of the signed EC8A from reaching IReV. Upload the image, log the discrepancy openly and resolve it at collation in full view of agents. A safeguard should not become a bottleneck. The Commission should also open its backend validation to independent observation, as civil society has requested, convene a formal consultative meeting with political parties on this procedure and fund a public enlightenment campaign that tells every voter, in plain language, why a presiding officer will be typing figures into a device after the count. If the Commission cannot train 1.4 million ad hoc staff to do all this properly in time, it should say so and scale the innovation back. Candour now is far better than chaos in January.

If INEC is going ahead with e-EC8A, political parties must train their agents on the new procedure so that a legitimate step is not mistaken for rigging. Their leaders must also tone down the rhetoric about “protecting the votes by all means”. Those words will be heard at exactly the moment when a young presiding officer is struggling with a device in the dark. Observer groups and the donors who fund them must accept also that credibility is symmetrical. Development partners must fund methodology, not headlines. A grant whose deliverables collapse whenever a government portal stall creates exactly the wrong incentives. The security agencies must also plan for the reality that many polling units will still be counting, keying, and uploading results after nightfall. Protecting presiding officers and the movement of result sheets to ward collation centres in those hours may matter more than anything they do in daylight.

At the end, the legitimacy of an election rests on two things: whether the losers can accept the result and whether the public can believe it. Neither will be possible if, on the night of 16 January, every polling unit result exists in several versions, presiding officers cannot explain why their devices refuse to upload, agents suspect that every keystroke is a manipulation, and a dozen platforms each claim to know who won. That perhaps explains why booby traps are best found by those who go looking for them before the battle. Not by those who step on them in the middle of it. INEC still has time to clear the path. So do the parties, observers, donors, media and security agencies. But time is running out…

‘Ebube Dike’ Takes His Final Bow

One of Nigeria’s foremost thespians, Chief Pete Edochie died in Enugu yesterday morning, at the age of 79. ‘An iroko has fallen,’ declared the family statement signed by his eldest son, Leo. For once, that familiar phrase is no exaggeration. With the earlier death of Mr Olu Jacobs and Edochie’s passage, two of the most commanding voices ever to grace the Nigerian screen have now gone within seventy days. For those of us who grew up with them in our living rooms, a chapter of our national story is closing. In the tribute he personally signed, President Bola Tinubu made a point that deserves emphasis: Edochie’s “portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values, and the complexities of human relationships helped project Nigeria’s cultural traditions to audiences worldwide.”

Meanwhile, as accomplished as Edochie’s career in broadcast journalism was, what stood him out at the end was his sojourn in the acting world. By his own account, Edochie was 38 and had never read Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ when the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) set out to adapt it for television. A former colleague, G.C. Ugwu, then NTA zonal director in Benin, recommended him. At the general audition on the Enugu campus of the University of Nigeria, the costume designer reportedly took one look at him and declared that the search was over. Once Edochie read from the script, the matter was settled. What followed belongs to our cultural history.

With his imposing frame, deep voice and the measured diction of a trained broadcaster, Edochie did not merely play Okonkwo; for millions of viewers, he became Okonkwo. So commanding was his performance that the BBC flew in a crew from London to interview Edochie. Achebe, he would recall, was so pleased with the role interpretation that until his death in 2013, he (Achebe) never called him Pete. To the author, he was ‘Ebube Dike’, a name that stayed with him to the very end. Even the President used it in bidding Edochie farewell.

I belong to the generation that met Okonkwo twice: first in Achebe’s pages, which many of us read in secondary school, and then on NTA, at a time I was an undergraduate in Ile-Ife. Ask Nigerians of that era to picture Okonkwo today, and most will see Pete Edochie. There is perhaps no higher compliment for an actor than when audiences can no longer separate the character from the man who played him. Yet he did not rest on that early glory.

Having left the security of broadcasting, Edochie made his first home video, Ikuku, for Nkem Owoh in 1995 and went on to appear in scores of films, from Rituals to Igodo, mostly as kings, chiefs, patriarchs and elders. He once said, half in jest, that his physique had ruled him out of some parts, and it is hard to imagine any director casting Edochie as a weakling. More than three decades after Okonkwo, he was there in 2018 as Chief Ernest Obiagu in Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, which became Netflix’s first original film from Nigeria and later the country’s first submission for the international feature category at the Oscars. From the NTA of the 1980s to Netflix, Pete Edochie was a living bridge between the Nigerian screen’s past and its present.

The nation did recognise him. In 2003, President Olusegun Obasanjo conferred on Edochie the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). He received the Industry Merit Award of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa Film Academy and, in 2020, an African Film Legend award. His appeal also crossed borders. Only last month, a Pete Edochie Legacy Project was launched during Accra Legacy Week in Ghana.

Nigeria’s creative industry is today one of our most visible exports to the world. That explains why we must never forget those who laid its foundation. In Achebe’s novel, Okonkwo’s story ends in tragedy, and his clansmen cannot even give him a proper burial. The man who gave Okonkwo a face and a voice leaves us in the opposite way: honoured by the state, celebrated across the continent and mourned by a family that loved him. And he will get the befitting burial he rightly deserves. As President Tinubu put it, Edochie “played his part and exited gracefully”.

May God grant Ebube Dike eternal rest.