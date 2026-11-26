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While Lagos State remains the undisputed commercial hub for the rise of Afrobeats over the last twenty years, being the sole incubator of Nigerian music talent, a deeper analysis has revealed that the true foundation of Nigeria’s creative economy lies in its regional diversity.

Over the past two decades, telecommunications giant MTN has acted as a crucial bridge, aggressively investing in grassroots talent-development platforms that scouted and nurtured superstars from the geopolitical fringes of the country.

By intentionally creating opportunities across Nigeria, MTN’s legacy platforms like Project Fame ensured that the national sound was deeply represented. This deliberate regional inclusion empowered talents like Niniola, Iyanya, Chidinma, Praiz, Chike, and Johnny Drille to bring their unique local flavours to the mainstream, seamlessly blending into what is now globally recognised as modern Afrobeats.

According MTN, the enduring relevance of the MTN-backed stars is evident in their current digital footprints and industry demand. For example, Project Fame alumnus Chike’s trajectory from reality TV to a continental sensation is a direct testament to the power of this early-stage corporate investment.