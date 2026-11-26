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IHS Nigeria, part of the IHS Holding Limited group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has renovated and upgraded ICT laboratories in two Lagos schools.

The schools include Eva Adelaja Girls Junior Secondary School, Bariga, and Birch Freeman High School, Surulere, as part of its 2026 LSI School Project.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony at Birch Freeman Senior High School, Surulere, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Services Officer, IHS Nigeria, Dapo Otunla, said the 2026 LSI School Project reflected the company’s belief in education as a driver of national development, explaining that access to quality education today must go beyond the traditional classroom.

“At IHS Nigeria, we recognize that education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives, strengthening communities, and driving national development. Students must also have access to the technology, infrastructure, and digital skills required to participate meaningfully in the opportunities of the future,” he said.

The Principal of Birch Freeman Senior High School, Mrs. Ajiboye Sakirat, expressed gratitude and pride at being among the few schools selected for the renovation of their ICT laboratory, pledging that the school would maintain the facility and use it responsibly