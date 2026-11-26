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A new digital healthcare startup, known as Sporaa Health Hub has been launched to bridge existing health gap by connecting families to medical professionals and healthcare services in Nigeria.

The continuous relocation of Nigerians abroad in pursuit of professional and economic opportunities, has created a caring gap for ageing parents and loved ones back home, which Sporaa seeks to address.

Speaking on the solution, the Founder/CEO, Dr. Ogheneochuko Ibe, a Nigerian medical doctor, PMP-certified project manager and healthcare data analytics professional with experience in health product development, said: “Sporaa is designed to address the growing challenges faced by families separated by distance, particularly those with ageing parents or dependent relatives

in Nigeria.”

Ibe explained that Sporaa provides families with a shared platform to remain involved in the healthcare of loved ones, even when they are separated by geographical distance.

According to her: “It gives families a shared place to see how a parent or loved one is doing, keep track of medications and appointments, share caring responsibilities, and act early when something changes. The dashboard is backed by real care on the ground. When the family needs it, they can book vetted, licensed doctors and healthcare workers for home visits, at-home diagnostic tests and medication delivery, and see the results in the same app. The goal is simple – catch problems early, prevent costly emergencies, and give families peace of mind wherever they are.”