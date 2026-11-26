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Luno, the global cryptocurrency platform founded in Africa, has called for stronger financial connectivity across African markets, highlighting the need for greater regulatory collaboration, currency interoperability and more efficient settlement infrastructure to address persistent challenges in cross-border payments.

Speaking on the future of digital financial infrastructure in Africa at a stakeholder convergence, Chief Executive Officer of Luno Nigeria, Ayotunde Alabi, said: “Stablecoins present a significant opportunity to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper and more efficient, but they are not, on their own, the solution to Africa’s fragmented financial systems. We still have to contend with differences in national currencies, regulatory frameworks and financial infrastructure, all of which create friction for businesses moving money across borders. Until we address these underlying challenges, the full benefits of digital currencies and new payment technologies will remain difficult to realise across African markets.”

Alabi also called for greater coordination between African financial institutions and regulators, alongside the development of more interoperable settlement frameworks that could simplify transactions between jurisdictions. Referencing the euro as an example, he noted that a shared settlement framework, supported by regulatory cooperation and stablecoin infrastructure, could help reduce settlement delays, improve liquidity and facilitate the movement of capital across the continent.