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Councillors in Wales have approved plans allowing December’s highly anticipated Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua fight in Cardiff to finish in the early hours.

Fans in hospitality boxes at the Principality Stadium will be allowed to drink alcohol until 03:00, with the venue closing at 03:30, to align with prime time viewing in the US.

Members of Cardiff Council’s Licensing Sub Committee were told 130 police officers would help maintain order at the event on 11 December, with twice the number of stewards present compared to a regular sports event.

A handful of residents had objected to the proposed late finish, raising concerns over noise, antisocial behaviour and public safety, but none came to the meeting.

Councillors were told the eventwas a “big deal for the city” and would boost the Welsh capital, in terms of “revenue” and “profile.”

Huw Thomas, chief inspector with South Wales Police, said the challenge for officers was the length of the programme, compared with other events in the stadium, saying the fight was begin viewed by the force as a “three-day event”.

On Wednesday, the council meeting was told 450 out of the 1600 stewards present on the night would be dedicated to fans seated on the pitch area of the stadium.

Mark Williams, Stadium Director at the Principality Stadium, said the ring walk would take place at 01:00 GMT on 12 December, with the fight expected to start at 01:30.

Regarding tickets, he said there were still tickets available, but they were “expecting a capacity of 77,000, if everything sells”.

Plans for more trains in the early hours of Saturday were outlined, to support spectators getting home after the fight.