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As patriotic citizens of Nigeria, we must learn to embrace positive developments, celebrate progress and appreciate initiatives that add value to society, regardless of political affiliations. Constructive criticism is necessary in a democratic society, but deliberate misinformation, exaggeration and unnecessary condemnation of beneficial government programmes serve no meaningful purpose.

The recent comments by some social media influencers concerning the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) raise concerns about the growing tendency to turn important national development initiatives into instruments of political propaganda. Listening to some of these commentators, one might assume that NELFUND is a trap designed to put students in financial difficulty rather than a programme established to support their educational aspirations.

It is important to understand that NELFUND is an educational support initiative, not a commercial digital lending platform. How can a student loan scheme designed to ease the financial burden of education be casually compared to private digital lending platforms such as OKash and PalmPay? These platforms operate under different business models and purposes. Public discussions about NELFUND should therefore be guided by facts, proper understanding and responsible commentary.

Disagreeing with the political party in power should never become a reason to condemn every initiative introduced by its administration. National development should be bigger than party loyalty. When a programme delivers positive results, it deserves recognition, while its weaknesses should be identified through responsible criticism and practical recommendations.

There is no denying that NELFUND has provided financial relief to many Nigerian students and families who struggle with educational expenses. For some beneficiaries, the initiative has reduced the pressure of paying school fees and allowed them to concentrate more on their academic pursuits rather than constantly worrying about how to meet financial obligations.

However, appreciating the initiative should not prevent us from demanding improvements. One important area that deserves attention is the connection between NELFUND beneficiaries and employment opportunities. The government should consider establishing a framework that links graduates who benefited from the scheme with available job opportunities, internships, entrepreneurship support and other productive engagements.

Such an approach would make loan repayment more realistic and sustainable. Beneficiaries who secure employment or become economically empowered will be in a better position to fulfil their repayment obligations while contributing meaningfully to national development.

Government has taken a significant step by introducing a programme that supports students financially. The next step should be to strengthen the initiative through transparency, efficient implementation, employment support and policies that make repayment manageable for beneficiaries.

Ultimately, national development is a collective responsibility. Government must fulfil its obligations, beneficiaries must honour their commitments, and citizens must contribute through responsible engagement and informed public discussions.

Nigeria cannot make meaningful progress if every positive initiative is viewed through the lens of political rivalry. We must learn to separate politics from development, criticism from blackmail, and genuine public interest from social media sensationalism.

Let us appreciate what is working, constructively challenge what needs improvement and demand better where necessary. The future of Nigerian students should never become a casualty of political sentiments.

Idris Rufai

Email: idrisrufai744@gmail.com