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President of world football-governing body, FIFA, Mr. Gianni Infantino, has sent a letter of condolence to the Nigeria Football Federation over the death of former Nigeria international player, Edward Anyamkyegh.

Anyamkyegh, a striker who featured for the Nigeria U17 team at the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Ecuador, died on 4th November 2026 in his native town of Gboko, Benue State.

In a letter addressed personally to the Chairman of the NFF Normalisation Committee, Sampson Ebomhe Esq, Infantino lauded the former BCC Lions FC of Gboko and Julius Berger FC of Lagos forward, who also played club football in Moldova, Ukraine and Finland before calling it quits with the beautiful game.

“Legend of Nigerian football, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his leadership, his personality, his loyalty and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Nigeria Football Federation, and to Edward Anyamkyegh’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.”