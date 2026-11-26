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Lecturers in public universities should press harder for their entitlements, writes MONDAY PHILIPS EKPE

In February 2022, Covid19 had done its worst but the demons hadn’t disappeared fully. When the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) couldn’t take the government’s poor execution and non-renegotiation of the mutually packaged 2009 Agreement any longer and declared an indefinite strike, Nigerians knew that another joy killer was underway. That crisis was presided over by the late President Muhammadu Buhari and his ministers of education and labour – Malam Adamu Adamu and Dr Chris Ngige – and also an ASUU leadership that probably didn’t appreciate the difficult mindsets of the men it was up against. For nine months, the impact of that deadlock was felt beyond the campuses.

After the strike was called off in October 2022, Buhari, Adamu and Ngige decided that the seven and half salaries owed the warring staff would be withheld. When they started receiving their regular payments without any mention of the outstanding ones, they realised that the government was not smiling. And the struggle to collect those stuck remunerations began. While the agitation gathered momentum, the lecturers overworked themselves to ensure that the pending academic tasks were cleared. They felt that they had done enough to instantly earn the payment of the backlogs. But Buhari and his lieutenants thought otherwise.

Four years on, the matter still hasn’t rested in peace. Many things have happened since then. President Bola Tinubu’s administration paid four months’ arrears long ago. Several dignitaries jumped into the fray without solutions. The industrial court’s ruling on the matter didn’t favour ASUU. And government’s agents, notably Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, haven’t hidden its unwillingness to clear the ones at stake.

Last week, ASUU President, Professor Chris Piwuna, reminded the president of the pledge he made in the runup to the 2023 general election to invoke clemency and fully remunerate them if he won. But three and half as president, he has only given them ‘half bread’ and told them not to expect the rest. Piwuna’s statement on behalf of his colleagues reads partly thus: “At huge risks to their health, career progression and families, ASUU members forfeited their annual and research leaves, and doubled their efforts to regularise the academic calendar and stabilise the public university system. If the Tinubu government would not commend Nigerian academics for moderating their demands to guarantee industrial harmony in the universities, it should at least release what they are owed. ASUU members are no beggars. Neither are they a conquered people or slaves. As free citizens, asking for what is due to us is not too much in a country that prides itself on a democratic pedestal.

“Our members cannot be cowed on account of platitudes. We reject the ‘No more ASUU strikes’ sloganeering and ‘Let’s keep them talking’ strategy. As scholars, we know our rights and we shall continue to demand for our dues – come rain, come shine. History teaches us that no government – no matter how powerful – has ever conquered a people of ideas for too long.” Good talk but, Prof. Piwuna, lead your people to act decisively. The fact that you’ve not been able to have a one-on-one with the one who had vowed to summarily pay that money once he entered Aso Rock should be a learning curve for you. The ways of our political class are past finding out.

ASUU, wake up and smell the coffee! Activate every legitimate tool to compel the authorities to meet their own responsibilities and obligations to you. Push for better salaries! Work towards restoring the wellbeing and dignity of lecturers! I’ve watched with pain the rapid dwindling of their living standard. They may not be totally shielded from the miseries throughout Nigeria today but positioning them to have the presence of mind required for teaching should be a given. Our political leaders may not understand that this is one profession where the practitioners can’t be forced to deliver the goods, in a strict sense. ASUU leadership shouldn’t sit down and watch its members’ vicissitudes degenerate any further.

Interestingly, ASUU seems to have parted ways with its long-held thought-lines which can, at best, only stand on one leg in our present circumstances. One, time was when virtually all universities in Nigeria were solely owned by the federal government. Employer-employee negotiations then were, therefore, relatively easier and more predictable. The frictions that existed even then now provide us with the understanding of some of the complexities involved in the current cycles of promises, agreements, broken accords, trust erosion, rupturing of campus harmony and down-tooling. ASUU membership comprises institutions founded and funded by both the federal and state governments, with unequal financial muscles. So, ownership shouldn’t be overlooked for any reason.

Two, ASUU appears to be coming to terms with its own statutory functions. Hopefully. It can lay claims to being the ivory towers’ elite nucleus but should realise that it won’t confer on it any godfather, defender-of-the-universe or messianic status. Attempting to fight for “weaker” members of the community like students shouldn’t be stretched beyond common sense. Let’s hope that the university teachers have dropped their demand that school fees be frozen to protect children from poor homes. A noble cause but that belonged more to ASUU’s Marxism-driven era. Fights like that should be left for the democratic machineries designed to shoulder such yawning gaps in the country. No optimal education without proper funding, after all.

Same for hammering on government’s duty to fund capital projects in the tertiary centres of learning. Like libraries, laboratories, lecture facilities, hostels, and other infrastructure. No educational citadel worth the designation can thrive without these basics. Any country that values education must be sufficiently concerned about the state of these amenities. It ought to be everybody’s business, particularly in the parliament. Relevant organisations and individuals can also lend their voices to ensure that the impartation and acquisition of knowledge are prioritised.

As things stand, ASUU leaders and members must quickly shed their extra-burdens because the journey is still far. In our harsh socio-economic environment, they simply don’t have enough energies to dissipate. Concentrating on the union’s core goals of enhancing the members’ rights, remunerations and privileges is the sensible way to go. Doing anything less would be self-sabotaging. Unless there’s a reasonable, visible turn in the nation’s fortunes, it may well have begun its descent into a full-blown jungle existence. Meaning, survival of the wisest and fittest. All citizens need buffers, no doubt, but lecturers – ASUU’s first-line charge – are particularly endangered. Only they, themselves, can truly shoulder their own causes pragmatically.

Dr Ekpe is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board

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