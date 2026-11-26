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Three Nigerian startups, Intron, Termii and Vendy, have been selected for the first cohort of the Google Africa Applied AI Lab, listing them among 10 startups chosen from thousands of applications received from more than 45 African countries.



The Lab, managed by the Google AI Futures Fund alongside Google Research, helps African founders turn AI research into products that people and businesses can use. Applications opened in July and closed on August 31, and the final 10 were selected for the quality of what they have built and the traction they already have.



All three Nigerian companies have products that are already in use. Intron builds speech recognition for hospitals, courtrooms and contact centres that understands African accents and speakers who switch between languages mid-sentence. Termii provides the messaging and customer verification behind the one-time passwords, secure logins and transaction alerts that banks and fintechs depend on. Vendy lets businesses run a storefront and take payments inside WhatsApp, so customers can buy without downloading an app or leaving the chat.



Head of Google Research Africa, Aisha Walcott-Bryant, and Country Manager/Research Lead, Google Ghana, Perry Nelson, while announcing the cohort, said: “The priorities these teams are addressing are crucial for Africa, and the breakthroughs they pioneer here will redefine possibilities globally.”