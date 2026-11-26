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Arridex Group and Zeel AI, a developer of AI-powered defence technologies and aerospace solutions, have signed a partnership agreement for the introduction, local manufacturing, delivery and support of Zeel AI aerospace and defence solutions in Nigeria.

The partnership will be delivered through Helagon, the joint venture company formed by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Arridex.

Speaking about the partnership, Group Chief Executive Officer of Arridex Group, Kayode Adeleke, said: “This partnership is built to enable technology transfer and local manufacturing of Zeel AI’s solutions, complementing our existing platforms, and ensuring that Nigeria becomes a place that builds and supports this capability.”

Chief Executive Officer of Zeel AI, Paruyr Abrahamyan, said: “As interest in our technology across the region grows quickly, producing and supporting it locally with a partner of Arridex’s calibre, is the most effective way to deliver at the speed and scale our partners need. Nigeria offers the industrial base, regulatory knowledge and regional reach that a partnership of this kind requires.”