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Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management and Development (CIPMD) USA has recognised iSURF Global Services for its contributions to institutional development and nation building.

The institute also conferred an honorary doctorate degree on the firm’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maro Ologe for impact of his leadership on national development and sustainability.

The recognition happened on the sidelines of CIPMD 2026 National Leadership Conference, Colloquium, Discourse and Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme, themed “Governance: From Good to Great,”. The conference brought together business leaders, public officials, and human resource professionals. Several other corporate and government dignitaries were also honoured with honorary doctorates for their contributions to nation building and sustainability.

The institute described iSURF Global Services has deserving of the recognition given its track record of consistent delivery, professional integrity, and commitment to building durable institutions and people.

Participants at the conference also attested the firm’s effort aligns with the focus of conference on moving governance from good to great.

Addressing participants, the event host and Director of Learning and Development at the Institute of Manpower and Leadership Development, Dr. Theophilus Cornerstone underscored diligence as the bedrock of lasting institutional success.

He urged professionals and emerging leaders to build their reputations on hard work and measurable results rather than shortcuts.