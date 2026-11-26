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Emma Okonji

Africa is making measurable progress on digital development and enabling policy, but turning widespread mobile broadband coverage into meaningful digital participation remains a critical challenge, according to the GSMA’s flagship Digital Africa Index 2026 report launched at the GSMA Digital Africa Summit in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to the report, mobile broadband networks now cover 92 per cent of Africa’s population, yet only 28 per cent use mobile internet on their own devices, leaving a 64 per cent usage gap.

“The cost of internet-enabled devices, limited digital skills and a lack of relevant local content and services remain significant barriers to adoption. While the usage gap is a global challenge, it is largest in Africa, making accelerating adoption across the region particularly urgent,” the report said.

The Index also points to encouraging policy momentum. Ten African countries now combine stronger digital development with more enabling policy and regulation, up from three in 2024. Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles and Tunisia have joined Kenya, Mauritius and South Africa in the Index’s leading group.

Speaking about the report, Head of Africa, GSMA Angela Wamola,said: “Africa has made real progress in expanding mobile broadband coverage. The challenge now is ensuring that more people can actually use it. With 64 per cent of the population living within coverage but not using mobile internet, closing the usage gap requires us to tackle the barriers that continue to keep people offline.

“South Africa shows what targeted reform can achieve. Making smartphones more affordable, building digital skills and ensuring people have access to relevant, trusted digital services can help turn connectivity into meaningful economic and social participation.”

The Digital Africa Index 2026 also examined how governments could ensure that putting public services online translates into better outcomes for people and businesses.

According to the report, simply making a service available digitally does not guarantee its use. It added that people may still struggle to complete a transaction because of unreliable connectivity, language barriers or services that require users to complete part of the process in person.

The report identified five areas where implementation could fall short to include: access; public value; trust and accountability; inclusion; and coordination across government agencies.

To accelerate inclusive digital adoption, the GSMA identified five priorities for governments, regulators and industry to include: Making affordable and reliable connectivity a foundation of digital service delivery;Prioritise service completion and public value; Strengthening trust and accountability by enforcing data protection, cybersecurity and consumer safeguards, supported by transparent oversight and clear mechanisms for people to raise complaints; Building inclusion into digital service design; and Connecting government systems securely by improving coordination between agencies through shared digital identity, payment and data-exchange systems, with clear responsibilities for operating and securing them.

At the GSMA Digital Africa Summit, the GSMA encouraged governments, regulators, operators and development partners to use the Index’s country-level evidence to identify where coordinated action can accelerate progress, from lowering the cost of getting online to helping more people successfully access and complete essential services digitally.