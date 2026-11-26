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Stories by Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has challenged African governments, technology companies, investors and innovators across Africa to work towards achieving the continent’s $2 trillion technology-driven economy, insisting that Africa has the human capital, resources and entrepreneurial capacity to achieve the feat.

According to NCC, Africa must move beyond the pursuit of a $1 trillion economic opportunity and embrace a more ambitious development agenda that leverages technology to accelerate productivity, create sustainable employment, improve public service delivery and expand prosperity across the continent.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said this while delivering a keynote address at the sixth edition of the African Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 6.0), held recently in Lagos.

Maida who was represented at the event by the Head, NCC Zonal Office, Lagos, Mr. Tunji Jimoh, spoke on the theme: ‘The Next $1 Trillion Opportunity: Building Africa through Technology’, and argued that the organisers had underestimated the continent’s economic potential, given the scale of its population, talent, natural resources and entrepreneurial energy.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had set a target of building a $1 trillion Nigerian economy by 2030, arguing that the ambition for the entire African continent should be significantly higher.

“If that is the ambition of one African country, surely the ambition for an entire continent must be considerably greater. Africa has the population, the talent, the resources and the entrepreneurial energy to pursue an opportunity worth at least twice that amount,” he said.