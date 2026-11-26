Coronation Insurance Plc yesterday announced progress towards implementing its Scheme of Arrangement following the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval and Federal High Court sanction.
The Final Scheme Consideration, it said, is N2.88 per share, representing a 336.4% increase over the N0.66 offer proposed in 2021 and a 269.2% increase over the ₦0.78 consideration in 2023.
“The SEC-directed pricing basis is the highest trading price recorded for the Company’s shares on the NGX during the six months preceding the applicable notification date. The revised price reflects the appreciation in the Company’s share price between 2023 and 2026.
“The Scheme resolutions received 97.88% support from shareholders present and voting at the Court-Ordered Meeting on 22 December 2023. SEC approval was granted on 22 October 2026 and the Federal High Court sanctioned the Scheme on 10 November 2026. Implementation was delayed by legal challenges brought by a small number of shareholders. Following the disposal of those cases, the Company proceeded with the outstanding regulatory and statutory steps. The transaction forms part of the Core Shareholders’ plans to provide Coronation Insurance with greater flexibility to support its capital requirements, invest in its capabilities, strengthen its competitiveness and pursue long-term growth opportunities,” it said.
Chairman of Coronation Insurance Plc, Mutiu Sunmonu said: “Our focus has consistently been the long-term development of Coronation Insurance. The Scheme provides eligible shareholders an opportunity to realise value from their holdings while positioning the Company for its next phase of investment and growth.”
Managing Director/CEO, Olamide Olajolo, said: “Our immediate priority is orderly and transparent implementation of the Scheme, with due regard for the rights and interests of affected shareholders. We remain focused on serving our customers and strengthening our business.”
“The Core Shareholders have deposited the funds for payment of the Scheme Consideration into escrow in accordance with the Scheme Document. Coronation Registrars Limited is expected to commence disbursement shortly and will communicate the applicable arrangements. Shareholders who validly elected to remain invested will do so under the Scheme arrangements. Following implementation and completion of applicable market processes, the Company is expected to be delisted from the NGX. The Scheme concerns the Company’s shareholding structure and does not, in itself, change existing contractual obligations to policyholders, customers or business partners.”
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