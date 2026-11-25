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Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director of Sovereign Trust Insurance plc, Dr Lucas Durojaiye, has said that insure-tech has remained a sure driver of insurance business in Nigeria.

Durojaiye, stated this while addressing his workers at this year’s International Men’s Day celebration at the corporate head office of the underwriting firm in Lagos.

According to him, technology, specifically, insure-tech is the way to go in driving the business of insurance in Nigeria.

He said this has become necessary considering the fact that the number of Nigerians yet to be reached with insurance services far outnumbered those that are currently enjoying one form of insurance service or the other.

He said, “Operators in the insurance market space in Nigeria are yet to take optimal advantage of the tele-density in the country both in the urban and rural areas in pushing the frontiers of their products and services to Nigerians, far and near”.

He advised that insurance managers in Nigeria should consciously and deliberately invest in robust Information Technology platform that would assist in providing top-notch service delivery to their customers, home and abroad.

Also speaking,Executive Director and Head of Technical, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Mr. Akinwumi Akinrinmade said that the underwing firm has always been forward-looking, a major reason for integration of technology at the heart of its business from inception till date

“We have never looked back and we do not intend to, at this point where the world is gradually coming closer right in the palms of your hands,” he stated.