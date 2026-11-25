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Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has called for simpler, clearer and business-friendly tax rules to unlock the investment potential of Nigeria’s creative economy, stressing that tax administration must facilitate enterprise growth, innovation and prosperity.

The agency said the emergence of digital business models, intellectual property-driven enterprises and cross-border transactions required tax system creators, entrepreneurs and investors could easily understand and navigate.

The Executive Chairman of the NRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, made the call at a high-level dialogue on taxation and investment in the creative economy at the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) event in Lagos. He was represented by the Executive Director, People, Stakeholders and Communication, Mr. Obinna Ihedioha.

Adedeji described Nigeria’s creative economy as one of its most promising economic assets, noting that the country’s greatest resource was the minds and talents of its young people.

He said the sector had evolved beyond entertainment into a major economic enterprise capable of generating jobs, earning foreign exchange, attracting investment and expanding economic opportunities.

According to him, digital platforms and emerging business models had changed how value was created, with creative entrepreneurs building businesses around copyrights, designs, brands, digital products and audiences.

He said the development required a corresponding shift in tax administration to ensure that fiscal policies did not discourage innovation, investment or business expansion.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, underscored the importance of the creative sector to Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, describing it as a major opportunity for job creation, wealth generation and youth empowerment.

Musawa said the sector had continued to expand even before the establishment of a dedicated ministry, adding that government policies should enable creative entrepreneurs to earn more from their talents and intellectual property.

The Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Mr. Muhammed Abubakar, addressed concerns surrounding income earned abroad, explaining that tax residency status and double taxation agreements between Nigeria and other countries were important considerations in determining applicable tax treatment.

Similarly, the Executive Director, Policy and Compliance, Mr. Shettima Tamadi, said tax simplification required identifying practical difficulties businesses encountered under existing rules.