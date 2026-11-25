Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Kayode Tokede

The FMDQ Exchange has revealed that its total secondary market turnover gained 26.10 per cent or N14.25 trillion Month on Month (MoM) to N68.84 trillion in October 2026 from N54.6 trillion declared for the month of September 2026.

According to the FMDQ Financial Markets Monthly Report for October, the foreign Exchange (FX) worth N34.26 trillion and N19.30 trillion CBN Bills turnover dominated secondary market activity in the month under review. The two jointly accounted for 77.79 per cent of total secondary market transactions during the review period.”

The report disclosed that total spot market turnover for all products traded in the secondary market on FMDQ Exchange stood at N64.01 trillion in October 2026, representing a 26.53 per cent or N13.42trillion MoM increase from N50.59 trillion for September 2026.

“This MoM decrease was driven by the 51.82 per cent or N10.04 trillion, 4.77 per cent or N1.22 trillion, and 38.47 per cent or N2.16 trillion increase in FX, FI, and MM transactions during the review period. “The increase in MM turnover was jointly driven by decreased activity in Repos/Buy-backs and Unsecured Placements/Takings. Meanwhile, the decrease in FI transactions solely reflects decreased activity in CBN Bills^, while CBN Special Bills remained inactive in the review period,” the report disclosed. The report stated that three Corporate Bonds worth N733.24billion were listed on FMDQ Exchange in October 2026, compared to September 2026 when no Corporate Bond was listed.