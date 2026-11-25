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Nume Ekeghe

eTranzact International Plc has recommended a dividend of 50 kobo per share for the 2025 financial year, following a rise in revenue to N30.61 billion.

The payment solutions company recorded a profit before tax of N4.2 billion, while profit after tax stood at N2.47 billion.

Revenue increased by 2.39 per cent to N30.61 billion in 2025, compared with N29.89 billion recorded in the preceding year.

The Chairman of eTranzact, Mr. Wole Abegunde, disclosed the company’s financial performance and dividend recommendation at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

He assured shareholders that improving profitability would remain a major priority, adding that the company would continue to explore revenue expansion opportunities, strengthen operational efficiency and control costs to maximise shareholder value.

Speaking on the company’s strategic direction, Abegunde highlighted the importance of partnerships and strategic alliances in creating new business opportunities and strengthening its market position.

He said, “As a company, we fully understand the benefits of strategic alliances and the potential business opportunities these can create. We have fostered new relationships, enhanced and deepened existing ones and explored newer opportunities within our ongoing associations with existing partners. We are positive that our alliances will lead to improved performance in the years ahead.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact, Mr. Olaniyi Toluwalope, said the company expanded its customer and merchant base in 2025 across its switching, card and payment gateway businesses.

Toluwalope added that the card switching business gained traction during the year, with infrastructure upgrades opening access to new markets.