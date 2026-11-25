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Oluchi Chibuzor

BIC, a global leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, has expanded its women’s grooming portfolio in Nigeria with the official introduction of BIC 1 Lady, an affordable and practical shaving solution designed to meet the everyday grooming needs of women.

Speaking at the launch, of the product in Lagos recently, Marketing Manager, BIC Nigeria, Foluke Femi-Sanda, said that BIC, recognized that women’s grooming needs and preferences differ, and they remain committed to offering practical solutions that make everyday personal care more accessible. She said that introduction of BIC 1 Lady reflects this commitment, providing women with a simple and affordable shaving option that fits into their everyday routines and grooming trends.

According to him, “We are excited to bring this addition to the Nigerian market and continue building on BIC’s experience in the shaving category. The product is designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind, “BIC 1 Lady features a single-blade design, a lightweight fixed head, and pink-colored handles that give the product a distinct visual identity. Available in a convenient one-piece pack, the shaver offers a straightforward grooming option for women seeking an affordable everyday essential.”