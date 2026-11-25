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Ebere Nwoji

The Pension Operators Association of Nigeria( PenOp), has said that come 2027, it would concentrate efforts on eight core areas in an effort to deepen pension awareness among Nigerians inclusive of the informal sector operators.

PenOp), Chief Executive officer, Mrs.Anthonia Ifeanyi-Okoro, stated this at a virtual media seminar with members of the Nigeria Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos.

In her presentation at the annual seminar tagged, “The journey so far,” she highlighted financial literacy, investment diversification, deepening coverage and impact and coverage and social benefits as issues that the association would pursue vigorously during the coming year.

Others she highlighted include customer service standard improvement, ease of access through innovation and technology, regulatory compliance through trust and industry growth and scale as other issues topmost in the schedule of duties of the association for the year.

To achieve the above, the PenOp CEO, called for better implementation of financial literacy and widening of stakeholder’s engagement, as well as investment diversification towards delivering above inflation returns for retirees.

She also advocated for improved customer service standards by charging operators to uphold a better satisfaction levels for contributors and retirees.

She said operators could deepen coverage and impact by increased personal pension plan (PPP), Contributory pension scheme expansion, including states, and a focus on women.

She also advocated for coverage and social benefits, such as PenCare, Minimum Pension Guarantee and Exit Benefits; Improved Regulatory Compliance, such as upholding compliance and deepening Trust; as well as, Pension industry growth, scale and relevance, towards making the pension scheme popular among Nigerians.