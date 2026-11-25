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Oluchi Chibuzor

The Ronik Polytechnic, Ejigbo, Lagos, has graduated 1,051 students across five academic sessions, as the institution continues to expand its academic programmes aimed at producing graduates capable of solving societal problems.

Speaking at the convocation programme in Lagos recently, the acting Rector, Dr Abiodun Olafenwa, urged the graduating students to see their certificates as a licence to solve the problems confronting society.

He disclosed that 1,051 graduands who satisfied the institution’s academic and character requirements across five academic sessions, from 2020/2021 to 2025/2026, were awarded National Diploma and Higher National Diploma certificates.

“To our graduating class of excellence: As you step out of the gates of Ronik Polytechnic into a complex, rapidly evolving global economy, remember that your diploma is not merely a piece of paper-it is a licence to solve problems, innovate, and serve,” said Olafenwa. “You have been trained in an institution that values both the head and the hands. Go out and build enterprises like Dangote and Walker, think deeply like Alele-Williams and Freire, act with integrity like Niyi Osundare, and stand undaunted like the masters of Invictus.”

Olafenwa added that the institution was committed to strengthening its infrastructure, expanding degree articulation programmes and developing practical skills hubs to position itself as a leading polytechnic in West Africa.

“As we upgrade our campus infrastructure, launch degree articulation programmes, and roll out modern practical skills hubs, we reaffirm our commitment to becoming West Africa’s foremost practical polytechnic. We call on well-meaning individuals and corporate partners to deepen their collaborative support in funding research, sponsoring skills hubs, and building infrastructure,” he explained.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Adebola Olubanjo, said polytechnic education has a distinctive role in addressing societal challenges.

“It connects ideas with practice, enabling learners to understand how things work and how they can work better,” Olubanjo noted. “A strong technical education develops both the capacity to perform a task and the judgement to examine evidence, question assumptions, and improve existing methods. This combination is essential to productive enterprise and national development.”

The guest lecturer, Dr. Adewole Usman Rufai lauded the institution’s effort and commitment to knowledge development in the country.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Rise to Excellence: Empowering Minds for Skills and Service’, he stated that the convocation exercise further showcased achievements of the graduates and the dedication of all who have sustained their education.

The polytechnic also conferred its fellowship on Abiodun Jolaoso, Kolawole Akinlayo and Mrs. Mogbonjubola Ejerinde.