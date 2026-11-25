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Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal, Queen’s College Lagos, Dr. (Mrs) Oyindamola Obabori, has described the school as an incubator for leaders, innovators and change makers, saying that the rigorous academic activities have equipped the students to build, transform and lead.

Obabori, who stated this at the recent speech and prize-giving day of the college, told the prize winners that their discipline, sleepless nights and relentless drive have paid off in full.

“You have set a standard of academic, artistic and athletic brilliance and we salute your magnificent achievements. Stand tall, because today, the spotlight is entirely yours,” she said.

She also commended the students who worked tirelessly, improved their grades, stayed up late at night to master tough concepts, and represented their houses with pride in various competitions.

According to Obabori, champion status was forged in quiet moments when no body was watching; when one chooses integrity over shortcuts, kindness over indifference and resilience over defeat.

She added that the entire QC community had been placed on the pedestal of champions by the performance at the 2025/2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), winning the second best college position.

She commended teachers and other staff of the institution for their commitment and dedication, describing them as master coaches.

“You see potential long before it manifests. You push, nurture, correct and inspire with selfless dedication. Thank you for doing hard-work so effortlessly and for pouring your hearts into these young minds every single day.

“To our incredible parents and guardians, you are the ultimate ride-or-die investors in these dreams. Look at the harvest of your prayers, your sacrifices, financial commitments and your unwavering belief. Today’s celebration belongs to you, just as much as it belongs to them.

“My dear students, as we celebrate today, remember that winning a prize is a wonderful milestone, but not the finish line. It is a reminder of what you are capable of achieving when you dedicate your heart and mind to a goal,” Obabori stated,

The principal then urged the students to go into the world with their heads held high, carry the values of the school with pride and continue to shine brightly.

The President, Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA), Temitayo Okunoren-Makindipe said the college has a strong legacy of academic excellence, discipline and sisterhood.

“As old girls, we remain deeply grateful for the foundation our alma mater has given us and are committed to supporting its continuous growth and development.

“As we look forward to the school centenary in 2027, we are reminded of our shared responsibility to preserve this legacy and ensure that future generations continue to benefit from what Queen’s College provides,” she said.

She commended the principal and the entire management of the college for their leadership; the teachers for their dedication to nurturing young minds; and parents/guardians, for their continued support and partnership in the education of the students.

“As we celebrate today’s accomplishments, may we remain mindful that the true measure of education lies not only in academic success, but also in the development of responsible, compassionate and confident individuals who are prepared to contribute positively to the society,” she said.

The guest speaker, Mrs. Valerie Tunde-Obe, Executive Director, Business Development and Innovation, Punch Nigeria Limited, admonished the graduands to do whatever they choose with excellence and integrity.

“There is dignity in every honest profession and honour in work done exceptionally well. Don’t just be successful, be significant. Success is what you achieve, significance is who you impact positively along the way,” she said.

“Talent open doors; character decides what happens when you walk through them. These days, you can become famous overnight; one dance, one video, one hashtag and boom, two million views by breakfast.

“But going viral is not the same as being valuable; being seen is not the same as being respected. Let your ambition be big, but your integrity, bigger,” Tunde-Obe stated.

The high point of the event was the distribution of awards to teaching and non-teaching staff members for their contributions to the development of the college.

Students were also recognised for academic excellence, brilliance in sports and dedication and discipline in other fields.