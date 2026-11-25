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David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Transatlantic University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Umuchukwu, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has secured National Universities Commission (NUC) approval for an initial intake of 700 students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the institution’s administrative block in Umuchukwu, saying the newly approved university will commence academic activities on December 1, 2026.

Esimone told journalists that all arrangements have been concluded for the take-off of the university, describing the institution as unique, given its focus on medicine and health sciences.

The newly licensed university is owned by Umuchukwu-born, US-based medical practitioner, Dr Godwin Maduka, proprietor of Las Vegas Pain Institute, and former governorship candidate in Anambra State.

According to Esimone, considering the proprietor’s calibre as a renowned pain doctor in the US, nothing short of the best is expected, adding that it was established to provide quality education and professional training in the health sector.

“This university had commenced in principle in October following the issuance of our operational licence by the NUC and the completion of the commission’s resource verification exercise. We will commence full academic activities on December 1,” Esimone said.

On tuition fees, he said students in other programmes would pay N3 million, while those studying Medicine and Pharmacy would pay between N5 million and N7 million per session.

Earlier, the Registrar, Rev. Sam Ufoh, led journalists on a guided tour of the institution’s facilities, showcasing the infrastructure put in place ahead of the commencement of academic activities.