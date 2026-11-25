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The organisers of the annual Zenith Bank sponsored Delta Principals’ Cup, Hideaplus Limited, on Tuesday announced a new pathway to professional football for the best players discovered during the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Speaking during a press conference to herald the 9th edition of the tournament, the CEO of Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, announced a new partnership with the Palace of the Asagba of Asaba and the good people of Asaba.

“Through this partnership, the talented players that will be discovered from this 9th Edition will be picked directly into the newly- unveiled Asaba City Football Academy,” Pemu said.

“In the past, after the Principals Cup, many of our brilliant young players went back home and their talents faded away because there was no structure to continue their development.

“From this 9th edition, our scouts will be watching every match — from the preliminaries in the Local Governments, to the zonals, to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final. The best players discovered will be given the opportunity to join the Asaba City Football Academy, where they will be properly trained, mentored, educated, and developed.”

Speaking also at the press conference, the sponsors of the tournament, Zenith Bank, ably represented by the Team Lead, Kelvin Asogwa, said the success of the financial institution is tied to the success of the community they serve and reason why they are proud to sponsor the tournament every year.

While appreciating the state government and the consultant to the tournament, Asogwa says Zenith Bank is very passionate about the youth as they are the future of the state and the country.

In his own words, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Secondary Education, Delta State, Dr. Akambe Ojerun, thanked Zenith Bank for remaining faithful, consistent and committed to the development of grassroots football in Delta State.

He added: “The bank has not only provided the funds, but has also provided the platform for our children to dream, to compete and to be discovered.

“On behalf of the over 400,000 secondary school students in Delta State, I say, Thank you, Zenith Bank.”