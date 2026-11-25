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Marvelous David

Galatasaray secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in their UEFA Champions League encounter at RAMS Park on Tuesday night as the Turkish champions struggle to overcome the absence of their Nigerian talisman Victor Osimhen to claim all three points.

Osimhen, who has been one of Galatasaray’s most important attacking players this season, missed the encounter while recovering from knee surgery, leaving head coach Okan Buruk without his leading forward for the European showdown.

The Nigerian international suffered the injury during Galatasaray’s 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart on November 3 and subsequently underwent surgery on November 7.

His absence was a major concern for the Turkish champions, particularly against an Aston Villa side managed by Unai Emery, who arrived in Istanbul with nine points from their opening four league-phase matches.

The first half produced few clear-cut opportunities, with Aston Villa showing defensive discipline and attempting to frustrate the home side. However, Galatasaray increased their attacking pressure after the break, using the energy of the home crowd to push for a breakthrough.

Their persistence paid off in the 77th minute when substitute Deniz Gül rose to head home from a corner, giving Galatasaray a deserved lead.

Aston Villa struggled to find an equaliser as the Turkish side maintained their advantage until the final whistle, handing Unai Emery’s men another disappointing European result.

Although Osimhen did not feature, his absence remained one of the biggest talking points surrounding the encounter. The Nigerian forward’s goalscoring ability and attacking presence were missed as Galatasaray had to rely on other options to lead their frontline.

The victory represents an important boost for Galatasaray’s Champions League campaign, while Aston Villa will have to regroup ahead of their next European assignment.

For Osimhen, attention will now turn to his recovery and eventual return to action as Galatasaray look forward to having their Nigerian attacking star back in the squad.

RESULTS

Bodo/Glimt 1-0 LASK

Galatasaray 1-0 A’Villa

Arsenal 1-1 Dortmund

Como 1-0 AEK Athens

Feyenoord 0-1 Porto

Man City 2-2 Napoli

RB Leipzig 3-1 Lens

R’Madrid 5-1 PSV

Bratislava 0-2 Betis

TODAY’S FIXTURES

Sabah FC v Barcelona

SL’ Prague v villarreal

Atletico v Viking

C’ Brugge v Liverpool

inter v Stuttgart

Lille v B’Munich

PSG v AS Roma

Shakhtar v Fenerbahce

Sporting CP v Man Utd