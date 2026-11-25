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Fulham Manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, has now compared the Super Eagles defender to legendary Italian star Paolo Maldini.

“I told Calvin and David (Affenhruber), ‘you were Maldini and Baresi,” Arbeloa told TalkSportafter the had-fought draw at Manchester City at the weekend.

“They are leaders and they are performing so well.”

Calvin Bassey has been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs lately as his contract with Fulham will be up next summer and against this backdrop, he has earned high praise from his manager.

Clubs who are interested in signing Bassey are therefore up for an uphill battle for his signature because his London club are not in a hurry just yet to see the back of their captain.