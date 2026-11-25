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Africa must interrogate the new economic order that is taking shape, argues VICTOR C. ARIOLE

New world order is taking shape and Africa seems to be left out. The world order that ushered in the United Nations Organisation that has steered the world away from another global conflagration for 80 years is about to be rested as the most powerful trio — USA, China and Russia — put heads together (16–19th November, 2026) in Shenzhen, China. They claim it is about the reduction of nuclear warheads which three of them have in quantum and capable of using them for evil ends like Hitler contemplated before USA finally used it in Japan in Second World War.

For Hitler, scientists advised him to first invade Norway and secure the provision of heavy water that serves for coolant for them to really make it possible, as Norway was in lead in production of heavy water. So, between a Nazi or Fascist led world order, and USA–NATO liberal led world order, the latter prevailed. It was a function of head-headed force, albeit acceptable between two evils. Head-headed in the sense that colonial masters — Britain and France who are in control of Africa — joined forces with USA to prevail.

Today the most powerful trio are not colonial masters but are military occupiers of both terrestrial spaces and celestial spaces with over 10,000 satellites in the celestial space, and concentrated on Africa’s sphere as the most effective and efficient sphere to cluster satellites. The fact is that the efficiency and effectiveness of Africa, not yet explored by its scientists, is that while Africa sees the Sun and the Moon all year round, China, Russia and to some extent USA do not see them all year round; a great blessing Africa is not capitalising on, and the reason why Africa, to them, must be marginalised and be used for their own interest — terrestrial and celestial wise.

Like Hitler wanted to occupy Norway to actualise his own world order, the trio are seeking cooperation from one another to take hold of Greenland and its natural resources (USA), to take hold of Ukraine and its great resources (Russia), and to take hold of Taiwan and its great chip production (China). For them Africa is taken for granted as a shareable space like it was done in Berlin in 1884–85. Unfortunately, the German of Otto von Bismarck who chaired the sharing of Africa has no space in Africa today to call his own. Hopefully, China could learn to chair and not losing.

Today both terrestrial and celestial spread, China is the least spread among the trio most powerful as it chairs their interests for further occupation of spaces — terrestrial and celestial. Even when USA freed itself from British occupation on 4th July 1776, it was not invited for the Bismarck conference of 1884–1885.

So, no European Country among the trio; Russia is Eurasia. The most powerful trio are heralding a new world order, as UN continues warning them on how they are breaching the peace of the world by disregarding international laws — China breaching Human Rights and International Labour Laws, Russia and USA breaching Sanctity of Sovereignty and Rules of Engagement Laws and condemning International Court of Justice.

Britain and France are under Left-Party Regimes and are greatly associated with UN warnings; and they are leading members, if not the leaders, of Commonwealth of Nations, and Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) respectively. The Commonwealth under CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) held their meeting in the Caribbean Islands of Antigua and Barbuda on 1st–4th November, 2026. The OIF held their meeting in Phnom Penh in Cambodia 15–16 November 2026.

Coincidentally, the three meetings in November are unknowingly forming a quadratic assembling for a quadratic equation that the world mathematicians should be interested in unravelling, the way Newton, Descartes and Copernicus led in Calculus that determines differentials, limits and integration of the observable cosmos, leading to systematic approach of subduing spaces, and exploration cum expansion conquest.

In all their considerations, someone should tell them that Africa is the mid-point without which other extensions and differentials could be meaningless as exemplified by OIF meeting.

CHOGM with 56 members, still see the King of United Kingdom as the mid-point, and he is the Head of State of about 15 of them including Canada and Australia.

In OIF, 53 members, 5 Associates and 32 observers, grouping almost half of the world recognised 193 countries in the UN, the African presence is highly appreciated to an extent that President Macron’s wish to impose a Romanian leader as a consensus leader against African leader of either Rwandan or Congolese candidate failed woefully. Since inception in March 20, 1970 its founding fathers — Léopold Sédar Senghor of Senegal, Habib Bourguiba of Tunisia, Hamani Diori of Niger, Norodom Sihanouk of Cambodia — expect it to be of non-colonial imposition and it has been headed mostly by a Secretary General, and mostly Africans or African in the Diaspora like Michaëlle Jean — also former Governor General of Canada. Currently a Rwandan lady, Louise Mushikiwabo is the head. Greater number of African countries are involved in OIF than in Commonwealth, even as France holds on to its overseas collectivity like Réunion and Mayotte in Africa; Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana in the Caribbean; French Polynesia, Melanesia, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna and Clipperton Island in the Pacific; they are not subjects of any King or Maximum ruler. It also shows that OIF is greatly a composite alternative with Commonwealth — all having a great number of African countries and African Diaspora — to exert a worthy lobby group in dousing the seemingly destructive and UN centrifugal positions of USA, Russia and China.

Africa suffers in their warmongering attitudes, and Europe that leads in both CHOGM and OIF, having been the master exploiter of Africa, shows a better sympathy for Africa than the new exploiters, who already are posing great threat to Africa’s integration process as they create exploitation matrix in Africa — West Africa scrambled by Russia and China; East Africa scrambled by USA and China; Central Africa scrambled by Russia and China; Islands in Indian Ocean scrambled by USA; and Maghreb (North) scrambled by Russia and USA. Africa should use CHOGM and OIF to arrest, further, its terrestrial and celestial degradation. Africa must interrogate the brewing new economic order that is bent on seeing a more transhumanistic economic order; and using mostly African resources; ‘Agenda 2063’, the year the powerful ones programmed for Africa to reach a threshold of economic sustainability must be jettisoned and better Agenda, reducing the year, be activated.

Ariole is Professor of French and Francophone Studies, University of Lagos