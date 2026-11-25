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As Nigeria gradually approaches the 2027 general elections, the growing wave of politically motivated killings, intimidation, threats and violence across the country is becoming a source of serious concern. The recent disturbing reports of politically motivated killings in Delta State, alongside similar incidents in other parts of the country, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. It is deeply unfortunate that, in a country already battling insecurity, some politicians and their supporters are choosing to turn political disagreements into battles of life and death. Elections should be about ideas, policies, leadership capacity and the confidence of the electorate, not bloodshed, destruction and the senseless taking of innocent lives.

It is particularly disturbing that some individuals appear to have embraced violence as a political strategy, believing that eliminating opponents, intimidating supporters of rival parties or creating an atmosphere of fear will give them an electoral advantage. This is not only undemocratic but also a dangerous threat to Nigeria’s unity, peace and stability. No political ambition, no matter how important or personally appealing, is worth the life of another Nigerian. Political power is temporary, electoral victories are never permanent, but the pain of losing a loved one to political violence can remain with families and communities for generations. Those who sponsor, encourage, facilitate or participate in these killings must understand that there is no justification whatsoever for their actions.

It is therefore imperative for politicians across all political parties, their supporters, campaign organisations and political appointees to immediately desist from acts capable of triggering violence. Political opponents must not be treated as enemies, and supporters of different political parties must be allowed to coexist peacefully. Democracy thrives on healthy competition, tolerance and the freedom to disagree. It is perfectly legitimate for politicians to criticise one another, challenge government policies and seek the support of the electorate. However, such disagreements must never degenerate into physical attacks, assassinations, kidnappings, destruction of property or other forms of criminality. Those who cannot win political support through persuasion, competence and credible ideas have no business seeking public office.

Equally important is the responsibility of state governors to demonstrate genuine commitment to democratic principles by providing a level playing field for all political actors within their respective states. Governors must resist the temptation to deploy state power, security institutions, political influence or public resources to frustrate opposition parties and their candidates. Every registered political party must enjoy the constitutional freedom to organise meetings, mobilise supporters, display campaign materials and canvass for votes without unnecessary obstruction, intimidation or harassment. An incumbent governor must never confuse the mandate to govern a state with ownership of its political space. The state belongs to all its citizens, regardless of their political affiliations.

In this regard, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must also lend his voice to the urgent need to prevent political violence ahead of the 2027 elections. As the nation’s President and the leader of the Federal Government, he has an important responsibility to speak firmly against every form of political intimidation and lawlessness, irrespective of the political party involved. He must particularly caution governors and political leaders who may be tempted to use their positions to intimidate opponents, undermine democratic competition or create conditions that encourage violence. The President’s commitment to democracy must be reflected not merely in speeches but also in the actions and conduct of political leaders across the country. Nigeria cannot afford a situation where the desire to retain or acquire political power becomes more important than the safety of its citizens.

The Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies must also rise to the occasion and take decisive steps to stop the growing trend of political violence. Security agencies must not wait until lives have been lost before responding to credible threats and intelligence reports. They must identify political hotspots, strengthen intelligence gathering, monitor individuals and groups making threats, and promptly intervene whenever there are indications of impending violence. More importantly, anyone found sponsoring, organising, financing or participating in politically motivated killings and other violent activities must be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law, irrespective of their political status, wealth, influence or party affiliation. There must be no sacred cows in the enforcement of the law.

Furthermore, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations, religious leaders, traditional rulers and the media must intensify efforts towards promoting peaceful political participation and credible elections. INEC should continue to work with relevant institutions to ensure that political parties and candidates operate within the provisions of the Electoral Act and other applicable laws. Religious and community leaders should use their influence to discourage political intolerance, while the media must remain responsible in their reporting and avoid sensationalism capable of inflaming tensions. Political parties themselves must establish clear disciplinary measures against members and supporters who engage in violence or encourage criminal conduct. Peaceful elections are a collective responsibility that cannot be left to security agencies alone.

It is also important for Nigerians to understand that the 2027 elections must not become a national contest for survival. No citizen should be forced to relocate, abandon a community, withdraw from political participation or live in fear simply because they support a different political party. Every Nigerian has the constitutional right to participate in the democratic process, support a candidate of their choice and express political opinions without fear of persecution or physical harm. The ballot paper, not the bullet, must determine who occupies political office. Those who lose elections must be mature enough to accept the outcome and pursue legitimate legal remedies where necessary, while winners must demonstrate magnanimity and a willingness to serve everyone.

Ultimately, Nigeria must not allow the 2027 general elections to become another chapter in the unfortunate history of political bloodshed and avoidable loss of lives. The killings in Delta State and other parts of the country must serve as an urgent warning to every political leader, security institution and stakeholder that the time to act is now. The country cannot continue to mourn innocent citizens every election season while those responsible walk freely and political actors carry on as though nothing has happened. Enough is enough! Political ambition must never be placed above human life, and no election victory is worth the blood of any Nigerian. Our politicians must choose peace over violence, our governors must choose fairness over intimidation, and our security agencies must choose justice over partisanship. The 2027 elections must be about ideas, development and the future of Nigeria, not killings, intimidation and political vendettas. These unnecessary killings must stop, and they must stop now!

Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi, Anambra state.